After taking a loss to the New Day on Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable and his Alpha Academy members Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa – who is now apparently an auxiliary member – wanted to test their mettle against any team in the WWE Universe, be that from RAW, SmackDown, or even a tag team like Chase U or The Creed Brothers from NXT, who would like to step up against the premier outfit of higher education.

But who would answer the call? Would Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, now working with the cheerleading duo of Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne, take their NXT Tag Team Titles up to the main roster for a winner-takes-all bout not just for the belts but for the right to call themselves the top educational outfit in the WWE Universe? Or would it instead be the rare RAW appearance by A-Town Down Under, who lost their first tag team match to the duo of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes when they were still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champions?

Well, as it turns out, the opportunity was afforded to a team that knows a thing or two about collegiate wrestling, The Creed Brothers, who took to social media to announce that they'd accepted the Alpha Academy's challenge.

“Shoosh! Ivy, Brutis, we're here at Monday Night RAW to answer Alpha Academy's open challenge,” Julius Creed told his teammates and the WWE Universe, “And then it's back to NXT tomorrow for Tables, Ladders, and Scares.”

Alright, so is this a one-night-only sort of deal, with the duo coming up to the main roster to test their mettle before returning to their homes in NXT for a spooky match against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo? Or is this simply the start of a new chapter in Diamond Mine's career, with Creed, Creed, and Nile going mainstream as members of the Red Brand? Well, as Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio, it sure sounds like Tuesday may serve as a farewell to the faction instead of a return to form.

“I was told (Sunday night) that right now, barring any changes – not like it's 100%, but right now – they're being called up,” Dave Meltzer said via WrestleTalk.



Now granted, could plans change? Sure, but after proving that they are arguably the best tag team in all of NXT and falling out of the title picture due to the emergency of other groups like Chase U, the Tony D'Angelo Family, and Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, it's clear the faction has nowhere to go but up in the WWE Universe. With RAW having a real deal tag team revival under Paul “Triple H” Levesque, throwing the Creeds into the mix makes all the sense in the world.

Get to know The Creed Brothers via their official WWE lore.

So, with The Creed Brothers set to make their big-time debut on RAW, throwing suplex after suplex in a Greco-Roman masterclass against Chad Gable and Otis, who are Julius and Brutus Creed? Well fear not, as WWE has official bios for both performers on their website that helps to explain their lore, starting in alphabetical order with Brutus.

Brutus: Undefeated throughout his NCAA career, Brutus Creed uses unbridled strength and a ruthless nature that has allowed him and his brother Julius Creed to dominate from bell to bell in NXT as part of The Diamond Mine alongside the likes of Ivy Nile and several other members that have come and gone beginning in August of 2021. The bruising brother duo bulldozed their way through the competition, reaching the mountaintop at NXT In Your House when they defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. With an intensity and drive like no other, there's no telling what heights Brutus and his brother Julius will reach.

Julius was given the bio treatment, too, with WWE flaunting his Duke pedigree to boot.



Julius: The powerhouse Julius Creed possesses an uncontrollable aggression and an absolute sadistic nature. Alongside his brother Brutus Creed, the two-time All-American from Duke has a ruthlessness that is rivaled only by his ability ,and set up The Creed Brothers to take NXT by storm as part of The Diamond Mine alongside Ivy Nile and several others that have come and gone. With an intensity and drive like no other, there's no telling what heights Julius and his brother Brutus will reach.

Are the lives of Brutus, Julius, and Ivy Nile about to change forever with a huge performance against the Alpha Academy on RAW? Maybe yes, maybe not, but after years of hard work, it's safe to say they are on the cusp of something incredible.