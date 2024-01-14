Hart has inspirations.

Julia Hart is the youngest champion in AEW history.

Initially signing with the promotion after single-digit matches on the indies and a run learning the ropes at Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory, Hart found some success with the Varisty Blondes alongside Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr, but really came into her own as a member of the House of Black, a faction she “joined” after being sprayed by Malakai Black's mist and gradually becoming more and more evil as a result.

Sitting down for an interview with the fine folks over at Busten Open Radio, Hart was asked about her influences as a relatively new wrestler and how they inspired her to get into the business. Unsurprisingly, Hart was a fan of the sport growing up and named a pair of female WWE wrestlers that she feels have served as building blocks for her professional wrestling career: AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss.

“I would say, when I was younger, my two biggest that I looked up to the most was AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much, and I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they were my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most,” Julia Hart told Busted Open via Fightful.

“Then for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one growing up. It depends on the periods of time because you have favorites and then you move on who’s your favorite. Jeff Hardy was always number one. I always loved Shawn Michaels. Edge, now he’s in AEW, which is crazy. He told me the other day, he came up to me after my entrance, and he was like, ‘You looked so cool.’ I was like, ‘No way.' But then getting into AEW, QT, Dustin were the people that really took me under their wing, and now House of Black with Malakai, Brody, and Buddy. They just help me with everything now. So it just depends on timelines.”

Is it particularly surprising that Hart is a fan of those female wrestlers, let alone the male counterparts she mentioned? Eh, not really; Bayley had a bit of Bliss in her game early on in her AEW career while trying to get her cheerleader gimmick over, and Lee might just be the most influential performer of the Divas era of WWE, as plenty of young performers, from Roxanne Perez, to Skye Blue, and Cora Jade have taken elements of her game. Now working a “Tiny Taker” gimmick, who knows, maybe some young girls will get into wrestling because of Hart and want to portray a spooky gimmick themselves as a result.

Skye Blue credits Julia Hart for helping to develop her heel gimmick.

Speaking of Julia Hart potentially helping to influence a new generation of professional wrestlers, as it turns out, that has already started to happen, as Skye Blue credits her relationship with the House of Black member for helping her to transition into her new, spooky gimmick.

Sitting down for an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Blue celebrated her relationship with Hart and how the duo have been able to grow together into two of the top heels in the AEW Galaxy today.

“I feel like me and Julia could be a really cool tag team. I feel like we look like, not like sisters, but the blond brunette duo, and we’re both super young. She’s 22. There was a picture, I saw it on Twitter, that we had tagged when she was still a cheerleader, and I had my hat and my Chicago stuff. Then they put the picture from Collision, I was like, that’s so cool,” Skye Blue told Chris Jericho via WrestleZone.

“We’ve both grown up together through wrestling, through AEW. We’re both super young and young in wrestling, and we’re both, she’s TBS Champion, and it’s wild. I couldn’t get over that picture, then and now.”

Could the day eventually come when Blue either joins the House of Black or Hart branches off to form her own stable alongside the pride of Chicago? Maybe yes, maybe no but after watching the duo join AEW under less than marquee circumstances, working matches without an official #IsAllElite graphic and honing their talents on Dark and Dark Elevation, it's pretty incredible to see how far both women have come in just a few years with the promotion. With some more in-ring progression and some adventagous booking, who knows, maybe they too could be as influencial as AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss to the next generation.