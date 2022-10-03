Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre shoot before WWE’s Extreme Rules

After months of anticipation, Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are finally scheduled to face off, in a strap match no less, within the WWE Universe. Finally, the timing will be right to see who the next-biggest star on SmackDown is behind Roman Reigns and who is the rightful challenger for the “Head of the Table’s” Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which, at this point, is the most prized, um, prize, in the professional wrestling world.

Will Kross’ mystery, submission technique, and valet Scarlett prove too much for the “Scottish Warrior,” or will McIntyre overpower his foe like he almost did to Reigns at Clash at the Castle before Solo Sikoa interfered? With nowhere to run and no way to hide, at least outside of the range of the strap, the duo will have to get extreme, get physical, and, in all likelihood, get creative in ways to choke the other out with the piece of leather connecting them together.

With the match less than a week away, the duo have both stated their intentions in a verbal shoot before the big event.

Karrion Kross has plans for Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules.

“Mr. McIntyre,” Kross began during a video package on SmackDown. “You have been trying to run me out of the darkness for quite some time. And ironically, that is exactly what I needed. Because you can’t just waltz back into WWE and immediately get a title shot. That’s not the way it works. You’ve been at the top of this industry for a very long time, you’re the kind of guy who has to be sent to the hospital to make sure he stays down and unfortunately for you, that is exactly what my specialty is. I want you to understand something – at Extreme Rules, I’m going to take you to a point of absolutely no return; a place where no man leaves unscared. Because you and I want the same thing; only one of us can have it. Now, because of that, we are bound together by suffering.”

As the music changed from ominous to the sounds of a certain Russian ballet, Kross continued on.

“Once the world sees what I’ve been shown through the cards, and you’re completely out of the way, I will go on to make history and become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion,” Kross declared. “Time to change the timelines. At Extreme Rules, Mr. McIntyre, when they strap that leather to your wrist, know in your heart that I will drag you down into the deepest parts of hell. When I feel like you’ve had enough, I’m going to leave you there to burn away forever. Tick tock.”

Spooky, and made all the more so by the White Rabbit QR code that was flashed across the screen at the end of the segment. Could this be one of those, “lose the battle, win the war” situations where McIntyre secures the win but once the match is over Bray Wyatt appears to add a whole new wrinkle to his already complicated pursuit of Reigns’ belt? Or could Kross’ talk of time, and the not-so-good afterlife be a creation of his own? Extreme Rules should hold the answers.

Drew McIntyre isn’t particularly worried about Kross’ theatrics.

When asked if his decision to beat Austin Theory with a strap at the end of their main event match of SmackDown was a message to Karrion Kross by Meghan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, McIntyre attempted to clarify his position.

“No, if I was trying to send a message to Karrion Kross, I wouldn’t have stopped using the strap on Theory,” McIntyre replied. “Tonight was more of a teaching moment for Theory; he’s young, he makes mistakes, I made mistakes when I was younger too, and tonight he learned you don’t run your mouth about Drew McIntyre, or you suffer the consequences. If you bring your friends along, it just so happens that I have friends too. Johnny Gargano and I go way back, Kevin Owens and I, a lot of mutual respect and in there, we beat their butts, we sent them packing. And in the end, Kross, I’m going to leave the last words to you; our resident timelord, at Extreme Rules, you can’t get away from me, I am going to beat you, and beat you, and beat you, and the only countdown you’ll be begging for is three, two, one.”

As with his interviews earlier in the week, McIntyre seems more focused on the WWE Universe as a whole and on his desire to win the top prize in professional wrestling than with Kross in the short term. Call it cocky, call it foolish, either way, get ready for Michael Cole to call a good one on October 8th.