Who goes over?

After years of fantasy booking their match at one WrestleMania or another, fans very well may get to see the dream match of Roman Reigns‘ historically significant reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, standing opposite his fellow Anoa'i family member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his first match back since 2016.

But who should win such a match? Should the pin belong to Johnson, ending Reigns' reign once and for all after spending literally years with multiple belts in his possession? Or should Reigns come out on top, finishing off the final boss in his path before ending his title reign in a bout against the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes down the line at, say, SummerSlam?

Discussing Rock's return on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash noted that, in his opinion, there is only one way to book a match between the two men: Reigns goes over.

“Unless Roman f**king does the complete heel thing and tells him to get in line. [Oliver notes they can't do that to the audience] He said, ‘Maybe I'll sit at the head of the table.' Didn't say that Roman was gonna get up and play musical chairs and let him sit down. What if he cut a [promo], ‘F**k you, you part-time motherf**ker. I don't give a f**k if we're related, not related.' Then f**king Rock could come back and say, ‘S**t, I only worked three less matches than you last year' [laughs].”

“Bottom line is, there's four spots. I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth, and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman. Don't you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan [record]? There's no upside in having Dwayne go over. I think Dwayne would do the job. Much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto, give him that monster f**king rub.”

Would it be cool to see The Rock secure one final win in WWE before he hangs up his boots for good? Sure, but frankly, having a man who hasn't wrestled a match longer than a few seconds defeat the “Tribal Chief” after 1,200-plus days as champion simply doesn't make sense in the grand scheme of things. It's better to give Reigns that one final victory before riding off into the sunset, having accomplished all he could with the belt.

Eric Bischoff would also like to see Roman Reigns go over The Rock.

Discussing the potential for a Roman Reigns-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson match in 2024 on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff agreed that whenever the match happens, be it at the Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania, the match has to end with the “Tribal Chief” remaining at the “Head of the Table.”

“Well, I mean, I really don't have much of a perspective on it other than probably everybody else's, which is ‘Holy crap, I can't believe this is happening.' He's back. I didn't think that would happen. But it is. And I think what's really exciting is, what are the options, you know? Creatively, what's going to happen, right? That's why they're doing it. And there are some options there. I think both Alba and I agreed — this doesn't happen too often, but [Jon] Alba and I agreed that it makes the most sense to us at least to have Rock show up at Elimination Chamber… But yeah, I mean, you know, WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls if you can?” Eric Bischoff said via 411 Mania.

“And certainly, with Rock there in Perth it sets the stage for future international growth. And I think that's — I'm guessing — a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, a lot of emphasis is placed on international pay-per-views. And I think that this is a great way to do that. So I think we'd like to see Rock-Roman in Perth. I'd like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me, and then set up a monster of a pay-per-view with Cody and Roman for all the marbles.”

As far as professional wrestling matches are concerned, the hype surrounding Reigns-Rock is so high that, in the opinions of some fans, it doesn't even need a belt to make it feel important, just a clean(ish) contest between the two men. If that's the case, then it doesn't really matter who wins the match, more so that the dream match actually happens? In that case, then giving Reigns the win does feel like a real no-brainer, as a win the other way around really doesn't benefit anyone much at all.