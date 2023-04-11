A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though it wasn’t always pretty, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez entered Monday Night Raw as the number one contenders with a match booked against Lita and Becky Lynch in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and left the Emerald City as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after the former pinned Hall of Famer Trish Stratus – who wasn’t even a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and later turned on Becky Lynch after the match – for the win.

Catching up with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk to figure out what in the Sam Heck has been going on over the last week or so since WrestleMania 39, where the duo ultimately lost their Fatal Fourway Tag Team Showcase match, Morgan and Rodriguez noted that while it’s certainly been a day within the WWE Universe, they are happy the evening went their way, with gold around their waists.

“Cathy, it has been a long, long day, but I think it’s safe to say that we went out there, and we gave it everything we’ve got,” Rodriguez said. “We came here to fight, and we came here to win titles, and we are going home champions.”

“There are not many times I am left speechless,” Morgan added. “I literally have nothing to say, Cathy Kelley, I’m just grateful. I’m so grateful. I’m just so happy and proud to be your partner (Raquel), thank you so much. I never thought that we’d pin Trish Stratus to become new champions. Being a champion in WWE means more to me than anything else in the world, so I’m just so happy and so grateful, I’m not going to cry, I’m just so happy.”

Though they haven’t been teaming for years, the pairing of Morgan and Rodriguez has been on fire since they began regularly working together back in February, winning five of their last six televised matches over that two-month time frame. Factor in the presence of a vulnerable tag team featuring a retired member and a “manager” who has a history of turning on her friends when the opportunity presents itself, and the team of Morgan and Rodriguez found themselves with a perfect storm of opportunity and positive momentum that resulted in a massive win on national television. May the rest of their run be just as advantageous, as the WWE Universe has been hungry for fighting babyface champions who are willing to defend their belts all over the world.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez talk Lita’s injury on RAW.

Before the duo could run off to celebrate their big win, likely with more brownies from catering, Kelley decided to take things in a more serious direction to see if either woman knew what happened to Lita, who they discovered injured in the back before their championship match. Willing to accept the question, what with the duo being babyfaces and all, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez opened up about what they saw in the backstage area, but unfortunately couldn’t add much new to the speculation currently drawing the WWE Universe wild with intrigue.

“This whole day has been a whirlwind, Morgan noted. “Between being accused of attacking Lita, which we would never, ever, ever, do no matter how much we wanted these, so from being accused to seeing Trish turn on Becky, I’m like ‘I don’t know, Cathy Kelley, it’s been an insane day, and it’s also none of my business. All I know is that we’re leaving here the new Tag Team Champions.”

“And respectable because we came out here, we played fair, we didn’t do anything that was against our own good moral compass to win these titles,” Rodriguez added. “So I am proud of everything we have done today, I am proud of Liv, and I am so happy to call her my tag team partner and champion.”

Will fans eventually find out who attacked Lita? Maybe yes, maybe no; while Stratus now looks like suspect number one, she still worked the entire match with Lynch, and it sure looked like she gave it her all in the match before ultimately succumbing to a schoolboy roll-up by Morgan. Still, WWE superstars have been double-crossing each other for years now, sometimes as part of intricate, months-spanning plans that feel incredibly convoluted in hindsight. If Stratus’ goal was to make Lita think they were friends only to turn on her down the line, playing into their past on the way to a match of some sort at Backlash in Puerto Rico at the beginning of May, then this win by Morgan and Rodriguez was a perfect way to set that up.