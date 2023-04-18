A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Despite getting expansive entrances on RAW, the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, weren’t scheduled to wrestle a match, with the duo instead afforded an opportunity to spend some time with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick behind the commentary booth. And yet, that didn’t prevent the dynamic duo of Morgan and Rodriguez from seeing some action as, in an unscripted move of sports entertainment, Chelsea Green decided to splash some water in the champs’ faces and add some much-needed heat to their forthcoming match.

Asked by Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk about what transpired, Rodriguez laid it out plainly for the WWE Universe.

“Disrespect, say what it was, Cathy, say what it was, it was disrespectful,” Rodriguez said. “You know, we were out there and we were actually impressed at their teamwork and their ability to pull out a win, until she just decided to pull that last little stunt. I mean water, Chelsea? Water?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Water, water, you guys think I’m mad about water?” Morgan asked after pouring a bottle on her head. “You think we’re leaving without the titles on Friday? Watch us.”

Unsurprisingly, Morgan unloaded an entire bottle of water on her head while cackling like a hyena has already gone viral, with fans taking the opportunity to celebrate the unhinged nature of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s character. But really, the person who should be “watching” the segment the most closely should be Green, as WWE knows no furry like Liv Morgan scorned.