How, you may wonder, has Logan Paul been able to acclimate so smoothly to the wrestling world, to the point where he might just be the most consistently amazing big-match wrestler in all of WWE? Well, as he noted in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport on WrestleMania weekend, the WWE Universe, and one Superstar in particular, has been instrumental in Paul’s development: The Miz.

“They all have,” Paul said via Fightful. “A few come to mind. I want to say Miz, honestly, Paul said. “He’s so cool and has helped me understand just how this industry works and has even entered the WWE in a similar way to me. He was a reality star, and he had to show that he was that guy. Anytime I have a question, or I do something personally fulling in WWE, I’ll shoot Miz a text because he walked me through that first match, and I crushed it just because I had a good coach.”

Welp, there you go, folks; despite their tag team falling apart and “The A-Lister” not even being invited for the first-ever edition of ImPaulsive TV on RAW, it’s cool to know Miz has remained a steady resource for the social media star-turned-WWE Superstar. With Paul’s current contract with WWE officially up, maybe Miz can help the 28-year-old re-negotiate a new deal too, as WrestleMania 39 proved once and for all that WWE is legitimately better off with “The Maverick” on its roster, even if he, much to the dismay of Seth Rollins, only shows up for big matches and wrestles a few matches a year.