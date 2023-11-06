After securing the biggest win of his WWE career at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul revealed his working relationship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

When news broke that Logan Paul was on the lookout to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it spelled very bad news for the legacy leader of the LWO.

Sure, Paul hasn't exactly had the best 2023 of anyone in the WWE Universe, losing every match he appeared in before taking Ricochet to task via a brass knuckles-assisted punch at SummerSlam, but the “Maverick” has been one of the promotion's biggest social media draws for years now and could help to elevate the title to new heights the likes of which Paul “Triple H” Levesque's booking has failed to reach due to a steady does of underwhelming Austin Theory runs.

Speaking of Mr. Levesque, Paul recently sat down for an interview with The Daily Mail after Crown Jewel to discuss his rapport with the 15-times champion and explain that, unlike almost every other member of the WWE Universe, their relationship is much more collaborative, as they will workshop ideas to eventually land on some “pretty epic stuff.”

“I'm so stoked that Triple H and the company believe in me like they do; hopefully, I can make them proud, and I know I will. He's super receptive to my ideas. I'm a content creator – keyword creator. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he's all ears all the time.” Logan Paul said via Fightful.

“We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that's pretty epic. It's super collaborative, and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company.”

Normally in professional wrestling, at least the way WWE likes to do it, creative ideas come from the top, with very few performers actually earning the ability to have a say in their creative future. Paul's case is different because, if he doesn't like the direction WWE is taking his character, he can simply not show up, as he has plenty of other ventures he can pursue to make money and keep his name in the headlines. This clout, for better or worse, is likely why Paul is the United States Champion now and why his reign will probably only last a few weeks, as being tied down to the WWE on a near-weekly basis for a multi-month reign doesn't seem to be his speed.

Logan Paul earns huge praise from an ECW legend.

While Logan Paul's win over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel wasn't everyone's cup of tea, it did earn the 28-year-old social media star plenty of goodwill among professional wrestling fans because of one spot in particular, when he helped to “save” his opponent from a disastrous middle-rope backflip attempt with some forward thinking and quick recovery time.

Discseting this spot in particular and Paul's draw as a whole, ECW legend Stevie Richards tipped his hat to the “Maverick” and celebrated his potential as a top star in professional wrestling if he decided to pursue the industry further.

“Not too long ago, Logan Paul tore his [MCL]. I believe it was in Saudi Arabia as well and he had to fly all the way back for surgery. So Logan came down basically on both of those knees in a very awkward position. So I have to give him credit. He's essentially saving Rey and almost sacrificing his knees and re-injuring his knee. I would take a torn [MCL] if I could save someone from breaking their neck. So he definitely made a great decision a selfless decision, but his lack of experience really could have caused Rey a very serious injury,” Stevie Richards said via Fightful.

“I give [Logan Paul] all the credit in the world, new United States Champion. I was the one that called it a long time ago that he should have defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, because of his crossover appeal and how popular he is, so the fact they put the US Title on him was a smart move by WWE. Speaking of smart moves, Logan was extremely smart thought on his feet and, of course, like I said before, was willing to almost sacrifice re-injuring, or even blowing, both his knees out to save, literally, Rey Mysterio's neck. Good on you, Logan Paul. I give you all the credit in the world.”

Say what you will about Paul as a person, a personality, or even as a pro wrestler, but he really did save Mysterio from what could have been a pretty ugly injury in that particular spot and put his own body on the line to assist his in-ring partner. While goofy proclamations and major posturing can get huge reactions on social media, those are the spots that earn the support of the boys in the back.