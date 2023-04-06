A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Logan Paul’s music hit at WrestleMania 39, he didn’t walk down to the ring like Seth Rollins before him. No, ever the showman, Paul decided to shake things up, announcing his presence on the mic before flying up into the air and ziplining down to the ring like “The Heart Break Kid” himself, Shawn Michaels.

Why did Paul decide on that as his entrance? Is Paul just a massive HBK fan? Or did he have another idea in mind? Fortunately, Paul decided to talk about that very idea on his ImPaulsive show, and let it be known why he wanted to go for a flight in front of 80,000 fans.

“I love flying, which is why I requested the zipline,” Paul said via Wrestle Zone. “I requested the zipline last year at WrestleMania, my first WrestleMania ever, I said, ‘WWE, can I get a zipline in?’ They’re like, ‘Why don’t you get a match in first?’ I was like, alright, I get that. But this year, I requested the zipline again. It got denied, and I was like, ‘Hey, is it a liability thing? Can I convince them to do it? Is it an insurance thing? I’ll cover it.’

“WWE got me a zipline into SoFi Stadium for my birthday. It took four different companies [to get it approved]. They got it all done in like a week and a half…Very, very expensive stunt. I love the WWE so much for doing this because when I was flying in the air on that zipline, I’m looking around at all these eyeballs and phones just pointed at me, and ever since I moved out to Hollywood, which is where WrestleMania took place this year, my goal was to be the biggest entertainer in the world. And g*ddamn, in that moment, I felt like the biggest entertainer in the world, at least the highest.”

Fortunately for Paul, fans won’t be forgetting about his big WrestleMania 39 moment any time soon, as not only was his entrance great, but his match was widely considered one of the best of the entire weekend.

Logan Paul explains how his PRIME WrestleMania 39 spot came together.

Delving into his WrestleMania 39 weekend even further, Paul decided to explain how the decision to bring his pal KSI out in a PRIME bottle came into being, and how, at least in his mind, it created one of the coolest product integrations in WWE history.

“I turned the PRIME bottle costume he was in two-dimensional,” Paul said via Fightful. “Which, by the way, that was the best part about that jump. After I jumped on him, KSI like sunk in the costume. It was like flattened out on this table. That spot was probably one of the coolest, I’m biased, one of the coolest product integrations WWE has ever had. They are the best organization in the world for creativity, and PRIME, we’re pretty innovative with marketing. As is our brand, we are disruptors. So we approach marketing the same way. So when we came up with this idea to jump onto the PRIME bottle, where JJ would be inside it and have a surprise reveal, I didn’t think it was gonna get approved. How could that get approved?”

“When I pitched JJ and his team PRIME, it was like a, ‘Hey guys, I have this idea for a drink company.’ They were like, ‘That actually sounds pretty good.’ Pitching then this had a very similar reaction. I was like, ‘Hey, I know you have a boxing match coming up… but you gotta trust me, the stunt is, I’m gonna jump off the top rope while you’re in the PRIME bottle, and I land and frog splash you through a table.’ His manager’s sending sweating emojis, like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think that’s gonna work.’ But KSI is so fucking cool. I love that kid. He is awesome, and just so entertaining and good at what he does, and down. He’s down for the cause, man. When we got together, every time, we really build off each other in a way that I feel so good about.”