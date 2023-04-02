Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

If WrestleMania 39 was the last time that Logan Paul steps inside a WWE ring, the social media star went out on a high note. On the day that Logan Paul’s WWE contract expired, he was defeated by Seth Rollins in one of the best matches on the WrestleMania 39 card.

“That was f*****g awesome,” WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H texted Paul after his match with Rollins.

Speaking with WWE’s Cathy Kelley backstage after his WrestleMania 39 match on Saturday night, Paul was clearly thrilled with the match. Later in the interview, Paul stepped back into character when asked about losing to Rollins.

“At one point, I thought this was the worst birthday ever,” said Paul, who turned 28 years old on Saturday. “It was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss to Seth Rollins in front of 80,000 people at SoFi Stadium. I accidentally frog-splashed my business partner and friend KSI through the table, and I currently have no job because my contract ended. So, it’s not ideal, but I’m feeling actually pretty good right now.”

“I’m going to Dave & Buster’s. I love Dave & Buster’s. My Power Card’s full of points. I’m saving up for a drone.”

While Paul jokingly talked about his immediate plans after his contract expired, it is uncertain what the future holds for the social media star in WWE. Paul had his first match at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Paul signed a contract with WWE a few months later to appear at select premium live events.

Following his impressive debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul beat The Miz in a match at SummerSlam. Paul had a match with WWE Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Paul took part in the Royal Rumble before finishing his contract at WrestleMania 39.

Paul has said that he expects to re-sign with WWE.