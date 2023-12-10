After watching Blair Davenport win the Iron Survivor Challenge, Lyra Valkyria landed a second mystery challenger at NXT Deadline.

One way or another, Lyra Valkyria was going to end up with a new number one contender at NXT Deadline.

With the women's Iron Survivor Challenge awarding the winner a guaranteed title shot at New Year's Evil, someone was going to leave the show with a guaranteed shot at the top spot in NXT, it was just a matter of which Superstar, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Tiffany Stratton, Kilania Jordan, and Blair Davenport had her hand raised at the end of the match.

*Spoiler alert* Davenport eventually won the match, running away to close out the match as if she was doing her best Grayson Waller impression, but as Valkyria walked out to acknowledge her future challenger, the former NXT UK standout found herself in a very unfortunate situation when none other than Cora Jade appeared after four months away to lay out the NXT Women's Champion and announce her return to the WWE Universe.

Does this mean Valkyria is about to be in a three-way match at New Year's Evil against both Jade and Davenport? I mean, probably not, but hey, when Shawn Michaels gets something in his head, there's nothing really there to prevent him from shaking things up in a very interesting way for the WWE Universe to enjoy. If a three-way match to decide on the NXT Women's Championship is the plan, with Jade finally getting a run with the NXT Women's Championship after literally years in the developmental system, then hey, there could be way worse outcomes from NXT Deadline.