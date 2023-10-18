Though she doesn't use her famous uncle's last name – or even her father's last name, for that matter – in the ring as a member of the WWE Universe, Natalya wears her influences from Bret Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart on her sleeve any time she steps into a professional wrestling ring, as her offense is coming right out of the old Hart Family Handbook.

From her use of the Sharpshooter finisher to her love of the color pink, and even her pension for black leather, Natalya is the last Hart in the WWE Universe right now, and she isn't taking that status lightly, as for the 41-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, her family legacy is very important.

Sitting down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet's Insight, Natalya reveals how she played an instrumental part in getting Bret Hart into the WWE Hall of Fame a second time, as, when the idea was broached for her father to join him in the Hall, the former Divas Champion wanted it to be as a member of the Hart Foundation, instead of as a solo act.

“He [Bret Hart] made my dad, he helped my dad so much. When I look at it, Bret always says, you know, Jim helped me come out of my shell, and Jim helped me find my personality. But when my dad and Bret were going into the Hall of Fame. It's funny because I was very, very, very adamant,” Natalya said via 411 Mania.

“At one point, it was approached, you know, it was, I was basically presented with the idea of my dad going in by himself. And I said, you know, I want my dad to go in with [Bret], I want my dad and Bret in there together as the Hart Foundation because that was my dad's favorite time in his career. That's when he had the most fun. That's when he was the most alive. That's when he just did his best work. And Bret just looked out for him so much. And they were just so close and such a well-oiled machine. And so as much as, like, in that moment, Vince was like, we can put your dad in by himself. I was like, I want my dad and Bret together. I want them together because my dad would have wanted that. You know, and so that was really cool to be able to do that for my dad. It was something that he really I know he would have been so excited to be part of the Hall of Fame.”

Would anyone have been offended if “The Anvil” joined “The Hitman” in the Hall of Fame as a solo act? No, probably not, but for much of his initial run in WWE, the Hart Foundation was as important a part of Hart's presentation as it was for Neidhart. In the end, seeing them together forever in the Hall of Fame just feels right.

Natalya explains why her husband will never wrestle again.

Elsewhere in her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya talked about her husband, TJ Wilson, or as fans know him in the WWE Universe, Tyson Kidd. While Wilson did earn high marks for his ability to mix it up in the ring during his time as an active performer, as he was a graduate of Natalya's familial Hart Dungeon, after all, his career came to an end in 2015, when he suffered a serious neck injury that required surgery.

Asked if Wilson could ever return to the ring like Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, and Saraya before him, Natalya said no, noting that he suffered a very different injury that makes any sort of bumping a very dangerous proposition.

“He can't do anything that would require him to take a bump. So he can show little techniques, and TJ is like a wrestling savant. I think in the same way that Daniel Bryan did. He sees the industry in wrestling and everything, like he could ask him about a finish from a Bret Hart, match that's very obscure, he'll be able to tell you, he could tell you any single girl's move set. He could, if you if you said, ‘TJ, when did I have that match? Who was it against, what arena, what town,' he's like that with moves too. He just knows how to dissect it and pick it apart. He was working with Nia Jax on something, and he was just helping her figure out exactly how to do it so that it was just perfect technique. And I was like, I didn't even know TJ ever knew about that move,” Natalya said.

“And he's just so gifted, and he's so good, but he just can't bump. And that's the thing when you have an injury, like what TJ had, where it's a C1 injury, and not everybody's familiar with what a C1 injury is. But it is where TJ broke his neck was at the base of his brain. So it's where, like the brain and the spinal cord meet. So it's a very, very vulnerable area. And the actual medical term for that injury is called The Hangman fracture. So when people say, ‘Oh, TJ, you know, we want to see you get back in the ring.' And they see that he is very healthy and he is in very great shape. Because he had a C1 injury with a C1 C2 fusion, he just can't take a bump. And he has to be very careful. So he can't ever come back to wrestling. I mean, he can do stuff, you know, he can do stuff, but he can't take a bump. It would be really dangerous.”

Would it be cool to see Wilson get back in the ring and go on one final Hart Dynasty run alongside David Hart Smith, aka Davey Boy Smith Jr.? Sure thing, but in the end, he's found a new life outside of the ring as a producer and trainer and thus, has found a new way to contribute to professional wrestling.