By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

It has been over four years since Alexa Bliss held singles gold in WWE, excluding, of course, her minute run with the 24/7 Championship in the match where it truly jumped the shark earlier this year. Now granted, Bliss hasn’t been without gold for long, as she has held the RAW Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions with two different partners – Nikki ASH and Asuka – since but for one reason or another – see: Bray Wyatt’s influence – “Miss Bliss” has been overlooked in favor of other superstars like Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Did Bliss miss having singles gold around her waist? Yes, as she explained to CricketNet back in August, but what is she going to do, ask her pal Belair for a title shot to test their collective mettle? Such a match can be a lot of fun, but it can also ruin a friendship, which could be detrimental to both parties, considering they both remain firmly in Damage CTRL’s sights.

Unfortunately for Belair and Bliss, avoiding such an awkward situation is no longer a possibility, as after advancing to the semi-finals of the RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Tournament, “Five Feet Of Fury” was able to best Bayley to secure a future title match with the current Champ. Taking the ring to celebrate the accomplishment, Bliss gave Belair a hug before Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the screen, and Bliss dipped her opponent down with a devilish look on her face.

Fortunately for Belair, Bliss’ twisted expression was short-lived, as she left the ring shortly thereafter, but Wyatt’s Fiendish influence on his former friend is certainly worthy of monitoring by everyone, especially the current RAW Women’s Champion.