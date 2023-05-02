A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After struggling to find much success in the ring so far in 2023, things turned around seemingly overnight for Bayley and the members of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, as they secured a huge win over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, in their final RAW match before heading over to Smackdown.

Stopping by RAW Talk for what might be their final interview with Cathy Kelley for quite some time, Bayley and her crew were very proud of their collective accomplishments.

“First of all, can you just give this woman props standing after taking the Oblivion?” Bayley asked of Kelley and the audience watching from home. “Yeah, she’s still standing. Have you ever taken the Oblivion, huh?”

After Kai joked about falling down from the after-effects of the move, Bayley rallied her troops together.

“Do you know what?” Bayley said. “We are so happy about this victory because it’s Damage CTRL’s first victory of 2023, can you dig it, sucka? And IYO is gonna be at Backlash as the new RAW Women’s Champion. And we just beat the Women’s Tag Team Champions, so you know what that means? We are talking out as champions, we are celebrating tonight as the future champions of WWE. Goodbye Monday Night RAW, hello Friday Night SmackDown and Michael ‘Freakin’’ Cole. I know he’s your friend, and I know she’s your friend, but we’re going alright?”

Michael Cole, you have been warned; Bayley is coming to SmackDown, and she still wants her match at WrestleMania.