Despite already adding AEW star MJF, Happy Gilmore 2 has also reportedly cast WWE star Becky Lynch, who is on hiatus from the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Lynch has already filmed a “supporting role” for Happy Gilmore 2. She will a play member of “a rival group of golfers that will also feature football star Reggie Bush.”

The cameo makes sense, given WWE's relationship with Netflix. On January 6, 2025, Monday Night RAW will premiere on Netflix with a star-studded show. Lynch may even make her triumphant return to WWE.

This is also Lynch's latest foray into acting. She was recently announced to be a part of the cast of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series.

As noted, Lynch will not be the only wrestling star in the movie. Former AEW World Champion MJF will also appear in Happy Gilmore 2. Additionally, Bad Bunny, who has wrestled several matches in WWE, will also appear in it. Travis Kelce will also have a cameo in the movie.

What is Happy Gilmore 2?

Happy Gilmore 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler-led comedy. It was a hit for Sandler and helped launch his career. He was previously known for starring in Billy Madison.

Nearly 30 years later, a sequel is being made for Netflix. Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben still will reprise their respective roles from the original movie.

Kyle Newacheck, who previously directed Sandler in Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, will direct Happy Gilmore 2. Tim Herlihy returned and co-wrote the script with Sandler.

WWE star Becky Lynch's long-awaited return from hiatus

WWE fans haven't seen Lynch since May 2024. She lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring and subsequently lost the rematch a few nights later.

Her contract then expired, and she then took a hiatus from the company. It looks like she is bound to return when WWE's Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix or shortly after. A teaser trailer for the premiere showed Lynch in it.

Before her hiatus, Lynch was enjoying her latest run as a babyface. She spent most of 2021-22 as a heel with the “Big Time Becks” persona.

Since turning face, Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship and held it for 42 days. She also competed in a WarGames match at Survivor Series in 2023.

At WrestleMania XL, she unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Lynch earned the title shot by winning the women's Elimination Chamber at the PLE of the same name.

Throughout her career, Lynch has won eight world championships, including the NXT Women's Championship. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lita and is a one-time Royal Rumble winner. Lynch was also a part of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.