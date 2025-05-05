If one thing is for sure, it's that you can't call former WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin “lazy,” who was recently a part of the company's wave of releases that included other stars like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade.

Reports have since surfaced that “many” of the WWE NXT talent were perceived as “not working hard in training” leading up to their releases. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestleTalk) said this.

“Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training,” Meltzer said. “And if you don't work hard in training, there's so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you're not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy' – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn't stand out are gonna be gone.”

Dolin then responded to WrestleTalk's post on X, formerly Twitter. She refuted the report, saying she was training all week and “bumping” her “ass off.”

“When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with,” Dolin fired back. “And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah[,] I don’t wanna hear this[,] lol. The way my body feels says otherwise.”

Jade, who was also a part of this wave of WWE releases, agreed with Dolin. She commented under her post, saying, “This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after ‘strength and conditioning' that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans 🙂 crazy!”

Who is released WWE star Gigi Dolin?

Dolin is a former WWE star who was known for her time in NXT. She won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Jacy Jayne.

She signed with WWE in 2021, joining the Toxic Attraction stable with Mandy Rose and Jayne. Dolin became a singles Superstar in 2023 before forming a tag team with Tatum Paxley.

Before her WWE debut, Dolin was a part of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. The reality series debuted in 2012 on TLC. It ran for six seasons on the network. Dolin was later introduced to wrestling, making her debut in 2015.