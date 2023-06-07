After watching Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov have a proverbial war of words on the microphone in the lead-up to what appears to be an extended stay in developmental for the man who was formerly friends with JBL, Bron Breakker decided to insert himself into the action and beat “Unbesiegbar” to a pulp, leaving him unable to compete or even show his face on the rest of the show.

But why? Does Breakker have eyes for Corbin? Does he want to pin the last man who pinned Roman Reigns in NXT before his NXT days are done? Or did this have more to do with Dragunov, who is suddenly one of the top performers in NXT after the 2023 WWE Draft?

As it turns out, neither of the above; Breakker wants to take down WWE performers who overinflate their abilities and hold everyone in the company from the bottom to the top… literally.

“Why did I attack Ilja Dragunov? Cause I’m not going to let Ilja spit out some kind of garbage about how he’s the most intense guy in WWE, are you kidding? I’m gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright? And speaking of all the way at the top, how about our WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins? ‘Monday Night Rollins?’ The workhorse of WWE. You know what? How about you prove it? Cause you’re pretty familiar with how we do things here, cause you were the first ever NXT Champion and I was the most dominant NXT Champion so why don’t you come here and put your WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against me?”

Holy… What the… Really!

Alright, a lot to unpack there; so first of all, after not having a World Championship match on television in nearly two years, Rollins is going to take his talents back to NXT either for an episode of television or for the Great American Bash at the end of the month? On a show where not one, not two, but three main roster “free agents” took the ring at the performance center? That is really a choice. And what about the brand split? Wasn't the whole point of the 2023 WWE Draft to split up the two shows, call up a few stars, and commit to that schtick, even if it's already been broken multiple times? Say what you will about Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke, but they are all free agents; Seth Rollins is firmly not a free agent and is supposed to be the RAW champion who defends his RAW championship on RAW. Maybe there's another angle to this story, maybe Breakker does his challenge on RAW and ends up staying on the brand, but right now, it's a very confusing development.

Bron Breakker earned some positive reviews from Ace Steel.

Though they didn't work together for long, it didn't take long for Ace Steel, the former NXT trainer-turned-AEW producer and long-time friend of CM Punk, to see something special in Bron Breakker, who he put through his tryout after a failed attempt to make the Baltimore Ravens.

Discussing the event on his 10 Minutes with Ace segment of Fightful's Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Steel noted that he knew almost right away that Breakker was going to be a star, as he had many of the traits that made his father and uncle so great in the ring.

“Bronson Steiner, I was at his tryout,” Steel said. “The tryouts were grueling. They were just ball-buster events. And you can see people that are ready to go. For instance, Steiner himself didn't have much training whatsoever, but he had something. You could tell. But it's a no-brainer. When he gets in the ring and runs the ropes, he runs the ropes like his dad [Rick Steiner]. If you study wrestling, as we do, we're like, holy shit. He runs just like Rick and sounds like Scott [Steiner]. I don't know if he does math like Scott, but he certainly sounds like him. But he's a blue-chipper, you know? Eventually, he's going to hit.”

Though Breakker ultimately didn't stick with the family name in NXT and abandoned his initial moniker, Rex Steiner, which is an incredible moniker, the second-generation star did maintain many of his family's signature elements, from his bright colored singlets to the use of moves like the Frankensteiner. With a match against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins potentially on the horizon, it's safe to say the WWE Universe is about to see this second-generation Superstar go full-on Supernova in the not-too-distant future.