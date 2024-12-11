Unfortunately, after suffering an injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, rising star Bronson Reed may miss WrestleMania 41.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Reed is “not expected back for WrestleMania [41].” Additionally, he added that the broken foot will presumably keep him out of action for “a long time.”

PWInsider added that Reed is in Birmingham, Alabama, for surgery. Hopefully, he makes a quick and sound recovery. Reed was enjoying the biggest push of his young career.

The broken foot happened when Reed attempted a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage. He was aiming to hit the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who was saved by CM Punk.

H was not the only injured star in the match. Jimmy Uso of the OG Bloodline broke his toe when trying a similar move. Uso hit a splash from the top of the cage onto Jacob Fatu.

Bronson Reed's ascension in WWE before his injury

Reed made his WWE debut in 2019 when he was signed to NXT. During his time there, he won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano in 2021, holding the championship for 52 days.

However, his first with the company came to an end shortly after. Reed was released from WWE in August 2021. He then went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) a few months later. After his time in NJPW, Reed went to Impact Wrestling.

He made his surprise return to WWE in December 2022. He assisted The Miz in defeating Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. A few months later, he was featured in the men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship.

From there, Reed feuded with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, chasing the United States Championship. He won the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. He joined the likes of Lashley, Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and Jeff Hardy as a winner of the event.

Reed has since become a top heel on RAW. He chased Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship before igniting a feud with Seth Rollins.

They had a match at Crown Jewel, which Reed lost. Shortly after, he aligned himself with the new Bloodline, spearheaded by Solo Sikoa, for Survivor Series: WarGames.

He was a part of their team at the PLE, joining Sikoa, Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. They faced the OG Bloodline, Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Zayn, and CM Punk.

Expect Reed to pick up where he left off upon his return from injury. He is one of WWE's top rising stars, and that shouldn't change when he returns.