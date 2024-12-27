During WWE's latest live event at Madison Square Garden, CM Punk saved Damian Priest with an interesting outfit choice.

After the main event, which saw Gunther defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in a steel cage match, Ludwig Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio attacked the challenger. Punk then came out wearing a towel around his waist and a shower cap on his head.

He didn't even have his wrestling boots on. And still, he teamed with Priest to take out Mysterio and Kaiser. It was a hilarious moment that would only be seen at a live event.

Earlier in the night, Punk defeated Kaiser in a singles match. Mysterio also had a match, losing to Seth Rollins in a singles match. Other matches included LA Knnight vs. Santos Escobar, Bron Brakker vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, and Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in March 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41. The iconic New York City venue announced that Monday Night RAW will take place at the venue on March 10.

CM Punk's second run in WWE

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk made his return to WWE after almost a decade away. While he left on bad terms with the company, “hell froze over,” and he returned after the men's WarGames match.

His first televised match back was the men's Royal Rumble match on January 27, 2024. He entered the match at the lucky 27th spot and eliminated two competitors, including Drew McIntyre.

However, Punk was ultimately the runner-up in the match. Cody Rhodes last eliminated Punk to win his second straight Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, Punk was also injured in the match by McIntyre.

The injury kept Punk on the shelf for six months. During that time, he continued to fuel his feud with the Scottish Warrior ahead of their first singles clash.

They had their first match at SummerSlam in August 2024. Rollins served as the special guest referee and inadvertently cost Punk the match.

Punk and McIntyre would have two more matches. The second was a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. Their rubber match was a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood in October.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Punk is figured to be a major player in the show. He will start 2025 by facing Rollins in their highly-anticipated bout when RAW moves to Netflix on January 6.