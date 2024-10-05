With Bad Blood rapidly approaching, the WWE Universe is collectively coming together to see who will leave Atlanta as the WWE Women's Champion, how far CM Punk and Drew McIntyre take things in Hell in a Cell, and how the main event tag team match between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu shakes out.

Now granted, the outcome feels rather obvious and totally inconsequential, as the duo of Rhodes and Reigns will either win the match due to their combined star power, or their past tension will prove too insurmountable and they will fall apart to the finely tuned Bloodline machine, but when the real intrigue happens will be after the pin, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in Georgia and you'd best believe there's a chance he could do some damage in the trenches if he wants to.

And yet, while most fans want to see what happens after the final bell, Rhodes is more concerned with the actual match, telling fans on the go-home edition of SmackDown that he plans to “dog walk” Sikoa and company in front of his hometown crowd.

“That's right, me and the ‘OTC' Roman Reigns take out Solo Sakoa, and Jacob Fatu. Well, as dangerous as those men are, and they have proven it, and they even proved it more tonight, I think we are going to dog walk them,” Rhodes declared via Fightful. “Considering I'm in someone's way, I'm in their way in life, however you put it, I'll put it to you this way. At the end of the night, I still will be WWE champion. At the end of the month, I will still be WWE champion. The next time we are in Nashville, Tennessee, I will still be WWE champion.”

On paper, it makes sense that Rhodes would feel confident about besting Sikoa and company once more, as in his 19 career matches against current “Tribal Chief,” the “American Nightmare” has an 18-1 record. Still, his lone loss did come on a PLE at Money in the Bank, with most of those wins coming on house shows, so who knows, maybe the “Final Boss” will show up at the worst time for Rhodes and Reigns and lead to a mix-up, a School Boy, and a surprise pin for the 1-2-3. Stranger things have certainly happened.

Cody Rhodes credits John Cena for creating the blueprint

Elsewhere on his Bad Blood media tour, Rhodes discussed his WWE babyface character with Complex and explained that he didn't have to look far to find a role model to base his career on, as he'd been watching John Cena's career since he entered professional wrestling.

“I modeled a lot of my career after the man who was the lead dog when I was here initially, and that being John Cena,” Rhodes told Complex. “Hey, if you want the spot, if you want the ball, you have to work to my level’, was something you'd hear him say in interviews, and it was very real, very, and there was nobody who could match it at the time. In terms of being WWE Champion, you have to represent WWE at all times.”

Widely considered “The Face That Runs the Place” of the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era, Rhodes really has followed the Cena playbook right to the top of the WWE Universe, from his merchandise sales to his Make-A-Wish appearances, right down to his refusal to turn heel. And the best part? The majority of WWE fans have actually embraced him in the role, which is half the battle.