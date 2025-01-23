It sounds like WWE Superstar CM Punk once again pushed the envelope with his controversial Hulk Hogan mention. However, there won't likely be any repercussions for it.

The moment occurred during the January 20, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Punk threatened to end Hogan's career if he entered the Royal Rumble match.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Rumble and I'll throw his dusty a** over the top rope, and I'll kill Hulkamania once and for all,” CM Punk said of the WWE Hall of Famer during the passionate promo.

Fightful Select reports that the line was “unscripted,” which is no surprise. Punk is known for pushing the boundaries with his promos. However, there was “no heat” on Punk backstage for the line, and people allegedly “laughed about it backstage.”

Hulk Hogan getting booed on RAW on Netflix

The Punk moment comes after WWE's controversial moment involving Hogan on January 6, 2025. During the RAW on Netflix premiere, Hogan came out to address the crowd and promote his new beer brand. Despite his best efforts, he was booed out of the building.

Hogan being booed by the WWE Universe resulted in the company having discussions about his role going forward. It is unlikely that they will bring him back for any appearances anytime soon, let alone for a Royal Rumble match.

Punk goes into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble as one of the favorites to win. He was the runner-up in last year's match, losing to Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk's WWE return

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk returned to WWE after nearly a decade away. He was previously a part of WWE's biggest competitor, AEW, from 2021-23. However, he ended up returning to the company that made him a household name.

His first televised match was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Despite being the runner-up, he was legitimately injured by Drew McIntyre during the match, resulting in him sitting on the sidelines for six months.

While injured, Punk continued to fuel his feud with McIntyre. He would cost the “Scottish Warrior” the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

Their first match occurred at WWE SummerSlam in August 2024. Seth Rollins was the special guest referee of the match. Punk lost, but he would go on to win the next two matches against McIntyre at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood.

Since then, Punk has competed in the Men's WarGames match, teaming with the OG Bloodline, and a singles match against Rollins. WWE fans are finally getting the long-awaited feud between Punk and Rollins.

They had their first match on the RAW on Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. It was a back-and-forth affair, but Punk ultimately won after hitting Rollins with two straight Go to Sleeps.

He is now setting his sights on the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, which will take place on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Punk is still hoping to accomplish his WWE dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania. He also seems to have his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Gunther. If he wins, that gets him one step closer to a main event match and a world title win.