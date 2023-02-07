When Edge and Finn Balor went toe-to-toe at Extreme Rulesin an I Quit match, few expected to see your run-of-the-mill WWE match.

Facing off after months of back-and-forth banter and a change in management atop the Judgement Day by way of Balor’s trickery, the two men weren’t going to win their match by submission, count-out, or pinfall. No, to secure the W at Extreme Rules, either Balor or Edge would have to say those two magic words, something neither man had any intention of doing.

Fortunately, Judgement Day found an out, and after outnumbering Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, in the ring, Rhea Ripley secured the magic words before knocking both WWE Hall of Famers out of action for the remainder of the calendar year.

Fast forward to 2023, and both Edge and Phoenix have returned, and despite having intentions to work WrestleMania 39, the duo would first like to take care of business against Ripley, Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, and they have the perfect match in mind to get it done, a mixed-tag contest at the Elimination Chamber in “Edge Country,” Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Verbally agreeing to the match during the opening segment of RAW, WWE has officially made the match official and gave fans in attendance a chance to watch their local hero battle toe-to-toe against his newfound foe, all the while giving Ripley a perfect opportunity to tune herself up before wrestling Charlotte Flair at the “Show of Shows,” WrestleMania 39 in beautiful Holywood California. No pressure, right?