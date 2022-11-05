Experience WWE’s Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock

Just when you thought there wasn’t enough wrestling content to keep fans happy on a Friday night, NBC’s Young Rock comes along to not only deliver the sort of stories about the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that are rarely conveyed on WWE SmackDown or AEW Rampage but also consistently delivers unique wrestling cameos the likes of which generate news stories of their own.

Besides the return of Colt Cabana as the Brooklyn Brawler, which is made all the more impressive considering he returned to AEW television this week on Dynamite, this particular episode of Young Rock brought the televised acting debut of Becky Lynch, who played the part of Cyndi Lauper on the show. Donning slightly re-colored hair and very 1980s attire, Lynch played the role of Lauper, the face of the then-WWF-now-WWE’s The Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Connection, who, apparently, met Johnson when he was still going by the name Dewey and made a huge impact on the then 12-year-old son of Rocky Johnson.

The show earned solid reviews from fans online, with even the namesake of Young Rock, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, getting in on the fun and complimenting both Lauper and Lynch for their parts in his career.

“I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old,” Johnson said. “She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks. Huge thank you and props to my good friend Becky Lynch for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show.”

Will Lynch return as Lauper at some point down the line? Only time will tell, but while “The Man” recovers from a SumemrSlam injury, it’s at least nice to see her back on television, even if her accent is semi-polarizing.