Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE

Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.

And yet, one of the few aspects of WWE that Levesque removed that fans actually liked was Ezekiel, the younger brother of Ellias who totally wasn’t not played by the same performer, Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo.

Theoretically, Ezekiel shouldn’t have worked; he had basically no “unique” aspects to his presentation – almost by design – and all of his mannerisms were simply retooled versions of his “brothers” signature styles – think “walk with Ellias” vs. “let Zeke speak.” And yet, it worked; fans loved the absurdity of the whole charade and rapidly came to look forward to his segments, especially when other members of the Samson family were introduced into the greater mythology like his father, Ernie Jr.

Sure, Kevin Owens wasn’t a fan, but then again, even that made for some incredibly entertaining television, as Elrod will certainly tell fans. While Owens seriously injured Zeke with a bomb onto the ring apron that was so severe it required the entire Samson family to visit him at the hospital, fans hoped that he would eventually return in one form or another.

Unfortunately, it looks like that won’t happen, as Elias’ return has been announced for the forthcoming edition of RAW. Unless something seriously changed in a hurry, it sadly looks like the greater Elias-Verse and all of its corresponding parts has come to an end.