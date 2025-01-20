Apparently, former rivals can become friends, as WWE's John Cena and CM Punk have shown. The former has become a Hollywood movie star, and he has a project idea for his former rival.

Speaking to Collider, Cena revealed that he would like to star in a movie with Punk. Their contrasting styles would make for an entertaining “action-comedy,” according to the 16-time world champion.

“Usually, in the action-comedy space, it's kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don't want to say ‘combat,' but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together,” Cena revealed.

John Cena and CM Punk's storied WWE feud

Whether or not Cena and Punk ever star in a movie together remains to be seen. Previously, they were a part of one of WWE's top feuds in the early 2010s.

Their most famous match occurred at the 2011 Money in the Bank PLE. Cena went into the match as the WWE Champion, and Punk was threatening to leave the company after the match. Punk won, and he “left” WWE as their top champion.

He later returned, and the two had a match at SummerSlam to determine the “undisputed” WWE Champion after Cena won a tournament to become WWE Champion in Punk's absence. They also had an acclaimed match on Monday Night RAW in February 2013 to determine the No. 1 contender for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's WWE Championship.

The farewell tour

Currently, Cena is on his WWE farewell tour. Perhaps he and Punk will have one last match during this final run from Cena. It does seem like his final full-time run will feature a mix of familiar foes and fresh faces for Cena to face.

The farewell tour was announced when Cena appeared at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. He revealed that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition. That means that he will compete in his final Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

Additionally, he will take part in WrestleMania and presumably SummerSlam for the last time as a competitor in 2025. It is unknown when his run will end, but Cena made it sound like it will conclude at the end of the calendar year.

He started the farewell tour during Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix. Cena appeared during the show to address the WWE Universe. During his promo, he declared his participation in the upcoming 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Cena farewell tour comes after a storied career. He was the face of WWE for over a decade. Throughout his career, Cena has won 16 world championships. He needs one more to break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns of all time.

In the last few years, Cena has become a movie star. He started gaining notoriety for his roles in Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home. He got his first opportunity to lead a project in 2018, starring in Blockers.

Since then, Cena has starred in Bumblebee, Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends, Fast X, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He has also starred in Freelance, Argylle, Ricky Stanicky, and Jackpot!