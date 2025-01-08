When John Cena took the ring at RAW‘s first-ever show broadcast to fans on Netflix, it was hard for fans not to get emotional about the moemt.

Need proof? Well look no further than his long-time friend and sometimes foe Adam Copeland, who he wrestled for years in WWE as Edge. Discussing the big moment and the forthcoming tour surrounding it in an interview with Screen Rant, Copeland discussed Cena's mindset heading into the event and how he'll surely feel heading into the future.

“John, he's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so I'm sure he's already come to terms. I think he's been coming to terms with it for a long time. I think it'll be harder for the fanbase to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case,” Copeland explained via Wrestling Inc. “We had talked briefly when he came back there and I was with WWE. He said ‘How are you doing this, man? You're having half an hour matches and stuff.'”

Is Copeland correct? Has Cena thought this through? Or is he just enjoying the ride like the fans at home? While it's hard to say either way, it's nice to see game respecting game, as even now, their WWE programs hold a special place in wrestling history.

John Cena will never leave the WWE Universe, even after retirement

Discussing the end of his WWE career after retirement tour stop one at RAW's big show at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, Cena discussed the actual end of his wrestling career, with the “Face That Runs the Place” noting that while his in-ring career may be over, he will never leave the WWE Universe behind.

“I think the biggest question is, is this actually real? Yes, 100%,” John Cena said. “After December, my last match, I’m done. You will see me in an ambassador role in the WWE, but I will not wear [my gear]. I will be in suit. You’ll see the other facets of John Cena because we have so many great, current, and young superstars on the way up,” Cena told reporters via WrestleZone. “The business has been great to me, and it is time to move on. So that is the one certainty. I just want to set realistic expectations for everyone. I will give you everything I’ve got, I always have. I just don’t know what that looks like. I love the WWE. I know I’m going to retire, but they will have to fire me to get me to stop being a part of this place.”

While Cena has basically done everything a wrestler can do in their career and has parlayed that success into movie parts, TV shows, and a new spot as the face of McDonald's new menu, at his heart, he is, was, and forever will be a WWE wrestler through and through. Even if he can no longer go in the ring, his mind is still an asset the likes of which WWE could use for years to come, in addition to his considerable star power at moments of need.