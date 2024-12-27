Unfortunately, those who want to see John Cena face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 during his WWE farewell tour may not get their wish.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, Paul does not seem to be a contender to face Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals. They reported the match has been “discussed,” but there has been “resounding disapproval from several within creative” regarding it.

Ultimately, WrestleVotes reports that “the general feeling is that this shouldn't be Cena's final WrestleMania match.”

Obviously, WWE is going to be careful with who they select to be Cena's WrestleMania 41 opponent. It will be his last time competing at the year event, and it should mean something.

Whether that means an old foe like Randy Orton or a new star like LA Knight, the possibilities are endless. With his return coming when Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025, fans will soon get an idea of who he will be facing.

Will John Cena face Logan Paul on his WWE farewell tour?

It does not sound like Cena vs. Paul will happen at WrestleMania 41, though it could still happen. With Cena set to work over 30 dates during his final WWE full-time run, there are several other PLEs and events it could take place at.

If not WrestleMania 41, Cena and Paul could be a headlining match at SummerSlam. The PLE is now becoming a two-night affair like WrestleMania, and that level of star power could justify it being the main event of one night.

There are also four more Saturday Night Main Events set for 2025. Given that those are broadcast on NBC, it seems unlikely. But if WWE wanted to draw eyes, that could be an option.

Another idea is to have them face at the Royal Rumble or Money in the Bank PLEs. Those are two of WWE's other big PLEs, not called WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

There is also a slim chance that WWE could book the match for an episode of RAW on Netflix. Perhaps Paul interrupts Cena during his return on January 6 and challenges him to a match on the spot.

Regardless, Cena's farewell tour will be an emotional ride for his fans. He is set to compete in his last Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and more.

The farewell tour comes as Cena's Hollywood movie career continues to blossom. Since jumping to acting full-time, he has headlined movies like Blockers, Bumblebee, F9, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

He also stars in the title role of the DCU's Peacemaker series, created by James Gunn. It is a spin-off for Cena's character from the Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad.