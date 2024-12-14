Kevin Owens hasn't been a singles champion since 2017, when the “Prize Fighter” held the Intercontinental Championship for the third time in his WWE career.

Sure, he's held tag team title gold since then, famously ending The Usos record-breaking reign with both belts at WrestleMania 39 alongside his wrestling brother, Sami Zayn, but time after time, KO has been afforded a chance to compete for a singles belt and time and time after time he's come up short for one reason or another.

Has Owens moved past the need for a singles title belt, instead enjoying his time in WWE while cashing a few massive checks before his televised wrestling run comes to an end? Well, Owens was asked that very question by Uncrowned and let it be known that while he's been enjoying his WWE run, he still has a hunger for a title run if things fall in his favor.

“Now when I go to work, I'm more concerned about delivering what's being asked of me, as opposed to 2015, 2016, 2017. I was really obsessed with, yes, delivering, but I wanted to deliver because I wanted to get more opportunities, and I wanted to get higher, and I wanted to get bigger, and I wanted to be the biggest star I could be and be in the top spot. It's changed in the sense that I've gotten to do so much. Now I'm really just happy being on the show and giving people memorable times and good television. I'm still hungry, though. I'd still love to have another run as champion. It's been a while, and I'd love to be in that spot and see how I can deliver in that spot,” Kevin Owens told Uncrowned.

“I want to be as useful as I can be to the show I'm on. I want to contribute as much as I can. Selfishly, I want to feel fulfilled, and I want to feel like I'm doing something good. I want to be part of good stuff just for my own personal enjoyment. My main goal for the rest of my career is to have the best time I can and give the fans the best memories possible to look back on when I'm done. That's really what drives my career and drives my motivation for the rest of my career. I've really accomplished way more than I ever thought I would.”

You know, if Owens wants to become a WWE Champion once more, he has the perfect opportunity to do just that at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will wrestle Cody Rhodes for the Winged Eagle while Jessee Ventura is on the mic calling the action. Would having KO secure the strap makes sense in the middle of Rhodes' run to WrestleMania 41? I mean, probably not, but then again, if the company wants this show to mean something, pulling off that kind of swing would be a darn good way to re-establish Saturday Night's Main Event.