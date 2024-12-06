Who is the greatest tag team in professional wrestling history? Is it the Rock ‘n' Roll Express? Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard? The Young Bucks? FTR? Well, how about the New Day?

… wait, aren't they technically a trio who would occasionally defend their belts with the Freebird rule like another all-time great team, the Fabulous Freebirds?

Well, in an appearance on In The Kliq, Kofi Kingston, in full-on heel transformation, decided to stake his claim for the honor, noting that his resume alongside Xavier Woods and Big E stacks up with darn near anyone in WWE or beyond.

“So we are the greatest tag team to ever do this. Sometimes you're supposed to be humble and dance around it, but if you look at our accolades, man — we just had this shirt come out for the 10-year anniversary, it had all, not even all, of our accolades, but we filled the back of the shirt with the accolades that we have achieved,” Kingston explained via Fightful.

“All the members of the group and all that we have done and titles that we've won and crowns that we've won. It's unmatched. Being able to host WrestleMania, being able to go toe-to-toe with The Rock on the mic, and hold our own. Not many people in the world can do that. Not many people can say that they've done that. I could go on and on. 12,13-time Tag Team Champions, that in and of itself. The longest-reigning Tag Team Champions at one point.”

A pretty good list, right? But wait, Kingston wasn't done, as he had plenty more to say on the situation, but not without taking a shot at the fans who have forgotten just how good the tag team can be.

Kofi Kingston puts New Day's resume against anyone in the industry

Continuing his comments on the New Day's on-screen success, Kingston noted that, while some fans may have forgotten just how good the group can be, he has not, and knows that, at the end of the day, they will get their flowers as the tag team GOATS.

“If I'm being honest, I don't really care about what the fans remember about it, because I already know. I already know what we are, you know what I'm saying?” Kingston asked. “So, yeah, you can't argue with the facts, and when it's all said and done, New Day is going to go down as the greatest tag team of all time. So for us right now, we're just trying to add on to that legacy. We're never full. We always stay hungry, and we keep on piling these accolades on until we decide that we don't want to do it anymore. Which won't be anytime soon.”

Alright, are the New Day great? Yes. But are they the best tag team of all time? Goodness, in just the current landscape of professional wrestling, The Usos have better accolades in WWE than New Day, defeating them to become the new all-time longest-reigning tag team, and both the Young Bucks and FTR have as many, if not more accolades split over multiple promotions on multiple continents. Still, good on Kingston for shooting his shot and shooting on the fans as part of his new gimmick. Buckle up, folks; this new heel version of New Day is going to be fun to watch.