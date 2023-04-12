A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After finding a unique way to get onto the WrestleMania 39 card via an UpUpDownDown tie-in with WWE 2K23, Xavier Woods was in a good spot on the first Smackdown of the “new” WWE calendar year. Sure, both of his New Day teammates remain on the shelf while recovering from surgery, but the man known online as Austin Creed was in good health, in good spirits, and ultimately decided to bring his PS5 to the venue for some digital WWE fun.

Unfortunately, one person who wasn’t particularly keen on Woods’ way of doing things was LA Knight, who took issue with how the former G4 Host got an LA moment while he had to watch “The Showcase of the Immortals from catering in the back. After agreeing to a match with the future Hall of Famer, Knight returned to the City of Angeles to eat some Randy’s Donuts, hit the beach, and prepare for a flight to Lincoln, Nebraska, but as for Woods? Well, he committed some time to Twitter in order to cut a supersized promo on his future foe.

“This Friday night on SmackDown, Xavier Woods has a matchup against one LA Knight. Now, LA, you have a gift — you have the gift of gab,” Woods said via Cageside Seats. “You have the ability to walk into an arena with a microphone in your hand, and you make people want to chant your name. You’re extremely well-traveled in this industry, winning championship after championship after championship in organizations all across the world. So for that, I say congratulations. But unfortunately, right now, you and I have a problem.

“You see, LA, for the past few weeks, you have felt the need to enter into my space. And you have the audacity to speak to me as if I can’t beat you? As if I were to get knocked down and come back? And come back, that’s an interesting concept, so let’s talk about it. If he were powerbombed on a set of steel steps, could LA Knight come back? If he were locked inside Hell in a Cell, handcuffed with his arms strung over his head while The Usos took two kendo sticks and turned his ribs into ground beef, could LA Knight come back? If he tore his Achilles tendon clean off the bone, could LA Knight come back? Could he come back better, faster, stronger, more creative than before? Could he come back and immediately win the tag team titles, with the ability to beat world heavyweight champions, with the ability to go out night after night and have grueling match after match after match after match knowing full well that people won’t even be allowed inside the building?

“I don’t know if LA Knight could come back from that, but I do know that Xavier Woods already has. So, LA, it’s time to wake up because I’m not letting you sleep on me anymore. I know you’ve got a thick skull, so let me make this crystal clear: this Friday night on SmackDown, Xavier Woods wins.”

Is this Woods Twitter declaration going to turn out better than the last one, when he guaranteed that he would win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and eventually the Intercontinental Championship? Hopefully so, but if not, LA Knight will almost certainly never let him forget it.

Xavier Woods’ SmackDown opponent gets a surprising endorsement.

While Xavier Woods may not be the biggest fan of LA Knight, Konnan, the lucha legend who inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame is, as he noted on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

“I’m just gonna imagine. Well, look, they brought him in. They had him in the Male Models. They obviously knew they had something with him, so they took him out of that and put him in with Bray Wyatt, which at that time, they had high hopes for Bray Wyatt,” Konnan said via Sportskeeda. “It isn’t their fault that Bray Wyatt didn’t deliver because he did. And I’m just thinking maybe hopefully possibly that since it’s WrestleMania, they’ve got other things that are bigger than him right now. They’re probably gonna, you know, push him after WrestleMania. (…) Because he’s ready, bro. He’s ready to explode.”

You see, Konnan gets it; while the Maximum Male Models certainly wasn’t perfectly executed and the faction is arguably better without “Max Dupri,” Knight proved that he’s a legit main event-caliber performer – and an incredible spokesperson – during his feud with Bray Wyatt and could keep that going into the future. If Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to throw him into the fire, maybe in a feud with someone like Austin Theory, the results should all but certainly feature LA Knight on top, YEAH!