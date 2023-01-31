Though his best days in the ring have long since past, there’s something truly special about seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in a professional wrestling ring, especially when he’s actually working a match a la his bout against Kevin Owens on the first night of WrestleMania 38.

Sure, he needs to wear massive knee braces on his legs, doesn’t move around particularly fast, and has clear limits as to what he can and can’t do in the ring anymore, but when Austin stands opposite an opponent looking remarkably similar to his heyday, hits them with a stunner, and then drinks a few Steve-weiser’s, there’s no better image in professional wrestling in this or any other era of the past 20 years.

So naturally, with WrestleMania 39 coming to Hollywood, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have to be putting on the full-court press to get one of their biggest all-time stars under contract for a match on the “Show of Shows,” right?

Well, they might want to, but according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there just doesn’t seem to be much interest from Austin in actually wrestling at the show.

“As far as Austin goes, Steve might be at the show. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised at all. He might do something on the show, but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show,” Meltzer said. “He was offered [Brock] Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns. He could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else, but he did not choose to wrestle on the show.”

Will Austin be at SoFi Stadium in April? Yes, he almost certainly will be, and he’ll likely hit someone like Byron Saxton with a stunner and then drink a few beers as the crowd cheers him on, but working an actual match? Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.