After the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, WWE wants a WrestleMania 41 match with the former's brother, Logan.

A source told WrestleVotes Bill Apter that the WWE has “interest” in doing something between Tyson and the older Paul brother. “I don't know anything other than that,” he added.

It is unclear what exactly the WWE has in mind. Previously, Tyson, a WWE Hall of Famer, served as a ring enforcer during a match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV in 1998. Years later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The latest rumor regarding WrestleMania 41 comes after Logan Paul issued a challenge to Mike Tyson after his fight with Jake. “Motherf**ker, I'll kill you, Mike,” Logan said after the boxing match.

Additionally, Jake recently expressed his desire to join WWE in a Paul Heyman-like manager role. He would not be wrestling as frequently as his brother, but he would make for an entertaining presence. The seeds are already planted for a Tyson-Paul feud in WWE; they just have to pull the trigger.

Mike Tyson's fight against Logan Paul's brother, Jake

On Friday, November 15, 2024, Tyson took on Jake Paul in a boxing match. The highly-anticipated fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and was streamed live on Netflix.

It has been almost two decades since Tyson's last fight, which was against Kevin McBride. Still, he went the distance against Jake, though he lost by unanimous decision. It was Tyson's seventh loss in his professional career.

Will Logan Paul be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Presumably, Logan Paul will be at WrestleMania 41, the WWE's marquee yearly event. The 2025 edition will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania is always the WWE's most star-studded event, and Logan has been involved in the last two events. He had a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California. The following year, he had a successful United States Championship defense against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

But currently, the older Paul brother is on paternity leave. He recently welcomed his first child, Esmé Agdal Paul, with his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

It is unclear when he will return to WWE. The Royal Rumble is coming up, which he has been a part of in recent years. Perhaps he will be a surprise entrant in the yearly battle royal.

There is also the looming move of Monday Night RAW onto Netflix. The WWE's flagship program is moving to the streaming service on January 6, 2025. Big names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk are rumored to appear — perhaps Logan will be another name added to the marquee.