Despite pairing the WWE's Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) tag team with Bobby Lashley did not do them many favors. Ford appears to be frustrated with the tag team's lack of momentum following Lashley's AEW debut.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ford looked back at his time with Lashley and B-Fab. At first, he was “excited” since Lashley is “somebody we looked up to.” But ultimately, things stopped after WrestleMania XL.

“All these things are running, we have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops,” said Ford. “And it's been this constant stop and go and stop and go and stop and go with the Profits where we'll get momentum and then the momentum will stop, then momentum will start again, and the momentum will stop.

“And for us, that's frustrating, because it's hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again,” Ford continued.

Ultimately, Ford can only control what he can. He compared the experience to doing a group project in school. Not everyone has the same expectations for the project, and it shows.

“I have aspirations and passions and things I want to do, but if the other people that I'm attached to don't have that same mentality, then it can fail,” he explained. “They can be having dreams or aspirations of being champion, or leaving or not renewing contracts or doing whatever else it is, but it's not the same mindset of whatever I have going on.”

He then advised those in his position to be ready for a shift. It can happen at any time when your partners are not as committed to greatness as you.

Montez Ford and the Street Profits' run with Bobby Lashley

Starting in July 2023, an alliance between Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits was teased. They later added B-Fab, becoming the Pride.

Their biggest feud came against the Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross. The feud culminated on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL with a Philadelphia Street Fight.

In the subsequent months, the Street Profits went after the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Dawkins also filled in for Lashley in the King of the Ring tournament after the All Mighty suffered an injury.

The Pride quietly disbanded after Lashley left WWE. He has since joined AEW with his former manager, MVP. The Street Profits are seemingly still aligned with B-Fab without the Pride moniker.

Previously, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins rose to fame as the Street Profits in NXT before making their way to the WWE main roster. They moved to RAW in October 2019 during the WWE Draft.

The Street Profits have held the SmackDown, RAW, and NXT Tag Team Championships in their WWE run. They have also won several Slammy Awards.

Eventually, Ford seems bound for a singles run. He has gotten some chances, such as his match against Roman Reigns and his part in the 2023 men's Elimination Chamber match.

Additionally, Ford was recently highlighted in the documentary series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The series follows Bianca Belair and Ford, real-life spouses, as they navigate the Road to WrestleMania.