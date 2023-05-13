A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though MVP has found a steady gig in WWE as the new manager of Omos, for the man also known as Montel Vontavious Porter, his time in The Hurt Business has remained one of the true highlights of his professional career. Sitting down for The Watch List for WrestleZone, MVP explained the organic relationships within the faction that made it special, some of which even existed before WWE.

“The Hurt Business obviously is very, very special because Shelton Benjamin is a true friend of mine. We’ve been friends. We live less than five minutes from each other. Bobby Lashley is the same. The three of us have been friends across different companies, across different countries for well over a decade. So, our relationship is organic. Cedric Alexander had a relationship with Shelton from their time in Ring of Honor together. So, when Shelton said, ‘I vouch for this guy,’ that’s all I needed to hear. Then Cedric and I developed a wonderful relationship.

“The organic nature of The Hurt Business, the real friendship, and all of us being able to come together and achieve championships. Bobby being the WWE champion, Shelton and Cedric being the tag champions, and me kind of being the coach, bringing that all together. It’s one of the highlights of my career for certain.”

While WWE has hinted at the return of The Hurt Business in the past, with MVP talking to Bobby Lashley on screen multiple times in the last year and even accompanying Alexander and Benjamin down to the ring from time to time, for now at least, and will have to remember all of the run the faction brought to the promotion for 2020-22 and fantasy book who will be added to the group should they return.