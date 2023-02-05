After besting three other women for the honor, Natalya is officially going to the2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, where she will take part in a six-women match to punch a ticket to WrestleMania 39 for a match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. Speaking with Megan Morant after SmackDown on the SmackDown LowDown, Natalya explained how she’s hoping to represent Canada and her family with pride.

“Well, when you think of Canada, you think of the Harts,” Natalya said. “And when I think of Montreal, I think of the history that my family has there, and for me to make my own history, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at The Elimination Chamber, when I punch my ticket to WrestleMania, it’s just gonna be a surreal feeling, and as far as Shayna Baszler goes, I mean, I’m gonna give Shayna the biggest, warmest Canadian hug. Because if she thinks that bloodying my nose or breaking bones is gonna hurt me inside, is gonna break my heart, I’ve got another thing coming for Shayna. For me, that’s how my family says hello. We break bones, we bend arms, that’s our warm, Canadian, welcome, and I’m ready to get hungry, Megan, and forget my manners.”

Though she technically just goes by Natalya in WWE, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s original moniker in The Fed was Nattie Neidhart, with her last name also belonging to her late father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Wearing her Hart Foundation pride on her sleeve, not to mention her singlets, Natalya is hoping to bring home the victory in her hometown ahead of what would be the biggest match of her life at WrestleMania 39, even if Liv Morgan has a thing or two to say about it.

