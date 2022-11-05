Rhea Ripley was the key to a Judgement Day victory at WWE Crown Jewel

As improbable as it may have sounded a few months ago, Judgement Day might just be the most cohesive unit on the RAW brand, serving as an interesting foil to SmackDown‘s Bloodline, which features the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. They worked in a cohesive manner, with rapid-fire tags and impeccable in-ring psychology, have an interesting mix of speed, size, and wrestling legacy, and most importantly of all, have the ultimate X-Factor in Rhea Ripley, who can slam a man the size of Luke-now-Doc Gallows if given the opportunity.

Taking the ring for the fourth match of Crown Jewel, Judgement Day’s impressive teamwork was on full display against a trio in The OC who have been working together ring one form or another for over a decade; Judgement Day took an early lead with the original leader of Bullet Club – which Michael Cole acknowledged on commentary – taking the lead over his eventual NJPW replacement. The two teams worked more or less as an even match from that point on, forgoing adherence to the tag team rules in favor of fast-paced, high-flying action until Ripley drove Styles into the ring apron and set up Finn Balor for the coup de grâce.

So where does Judgement Day go from here? Will they continue to feud with The OC, or does The Fed have something else planned for the trio? Well, considering Edge didn’t return at the end of the match, maybe that’s a storyline they could address down the line, with Rey Mysterio and Styles thrown in for good measure too.