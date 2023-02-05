After winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament on Friday, Ricochet and Braun Strowman have booked themselves a one-way ticket to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Speaking with Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet asserted that he isn’t afraid of The Usos, especially with Strowman by his side.

“Sorry, but we’re not worried about that right now,” Ricochet said. “We’re not focusing on that right now. We’re focusing on tonight. We’re gonna cherish the moment tonight. We’re gonna relish victory tonight. Besides, the whole entire WWE Universe, they got to see what the Monster of all Monsters and the Highlight of the Night can do when we join forces. So that’s what I’m gonna do, we’re gonna celebrate tonight, we’re not worried about The Usos.”

“Ricochet, I don’t mean to cut you off, brother, it’s not time to celebrate yet,” Strowman said. “We got work to do, and I don’t give a d*mn what’s going on between The Usos, because I know what’s going on between Ricochet and I, and that’s winning. And next week, we’re gonna go out and show the entire world what we showed Imperium tonight: The more you fool around, the more you’re gonna find out. Usos, you better be ready, cuz I d*mn sure know we are.”

Considering Jimmy hasn’t heard from Jey since he walked out of The Bloodline at the end of the Royal Rumble, it’s genuinely worth wondering who will stand opposite Ricochet and Strowman next Friday. Fortunately, that should be music to the duos’ ears, especially since champion gold is a 1-2-3 count away.