The latest WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE had tons of memorable moments, including one with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns almost breaking character during Jey Uso's entrance.

A lucky fan caught the moment from the crowd. As Jey made his entrance, the other OG Bloodline team members, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn vibed to the song. Jimmy, Mr. “No Yeet,” even did the signature Yeet dance with his brother.

In the background, Reigns appears to almost bounce with his teammates. However, as the Only Tribal Chief, he had to maintain his serious aura. He started glaring at the new Bloodline's cage to regain his focus.

One fan was quick to point it out. “Roman had to catch himself,” they wrote in a quote post. “Lol I know he be like… ‘they get to have all the fun.'”

As a babyface, it is possible that Reigns eventually does the Yeet dance with Uso. He previously said the signature catchphrase before he teamed with the Uso brothers at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

In the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns led the OG Bloodline into battle against the new iteration of the group. They faced off in the main event in a WarGames matchup.

The lineup of the OG Bloodline consisted of Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. Additionally, Paul Heyman, the Wiseman, enlisted the help of CM Punk to be their fifth member.

On the other side of the double-sided cage were Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Their fifth member was Monday Night RAW's Bronson Reed.

Despite the new Bloodline having the advantage in the match, the OG version won. Reigns and Punk put aside their differences to take down Sikoa and Co.

Where the Bloodline story goes from here remains to be seen. Reigns is likely due for matches with Sikoa and Fatu in the coming months before his inevitable showdown with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Reigns is in a new era of his Tribal Chief character. It started in August 2020 when he won the Universal Championship, which he would hold for over 1,300 days.

During his title reign, Reigns also won the WWE Championship, creating the unified Undisputed WWE Championship. He would hold it until WrestleMania XL, losing to Cody Rhodes.

Now, he is a title-less Tribal Chief and looking to regain his place at the Head of the Table from Sikoa. The big win at WarGames is a good step in the right direction.