It may be a while before WWE fans see Roman Reigns again, as he may be on another hiatus following the attack by Seth Rollins at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

During the February 4, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Michael Cole said that it is believed Reigns will be out of action for the indefinite future.

The update comes after Reigns was brutally attacked at the Royal Rumble. His former Shield stablemate Rollins attacked him after being eliminated.

Reigns and Rollins squared off during the Royal Rumble match. They were both eliminated by CM Punk, who was subsequently eliminated by Logan Paul.

As Reigns and Punk sat on the floor, they began exchanging words. Reigns was confused why Punk would eliminate him, considering they teamed at Survivor Series: WarGames a couple of months prior.

While they were talking, Rollins came out of nowhere and hit a Curb Stomp on Reigns. He later followed it up with another, this time onto the steel steps. Reigns was then escorted backstage by Paul Heyman and other WWE officials.

Now, it sounds like Reigns will be out of action for a while. Perhaps he will return ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, which takes place on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Either way, expect Reigns Reigns to be back in WWE from his hiatus time for WrestleMania 41. He is likely set for another marquee match at the Showcase of the Immortals. It could even be against Rollins and/or Punk.

Roman Reigns' run atop WWE

Since 2020, Reigns has been the focal point of WWE. He returned from a hiatus following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Shortly after, he won the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Reigns would hold the championship for over 1,300 days during his reign.

During his lengthy title reign, Reigns won the WWE Championship as well, creating the Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes currently holds.

He had feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre during his championship reign. He retained against all of them.

At WrestleMania 40, Reigns' run ended at the hands of Rhodes. It was a rematch from the previous year's WrestleMania. This time, Rhodes overcame the odds and defeated Reigns.

This caused Roman Reigns to go on another hiatus from WWE. He returned at SummerSlam in August 2024, helping Rhodes retain the title against Solo Sikoa, his former enforcer.

After returning, Reigns teamed with Rhodes to face Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at Bad Blood. He also reunited with the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) at Crown Jewel in November 2024. However, they lost against Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the OG Bloodline (Reigns, the Usos, and Zayn) teamed with CM Punk to face the new Bloodline (Sikoa, Fatu, Tonga, and Tonga Loa). The new Bloodline also recruited Bronson Reed to their team. The OG Bloodline was able to work together and defeat the new iteration of the group.

Reigns then put an end to his feud with Sikoa, facing him at the RAW on Netflix premiere. Reigns won the match, earning him his “Tribal Chief” status once again.