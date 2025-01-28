With the 2025 Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, Roman Reigns has been asked to do something a little different than his usual PLE schedule: hit the media circuit to promote the show.

That's right, back when he was Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, all Reigns really had to do was show up on television – though not every week – and accept a challenge to get butts in seats but now? Locked in as a challenger, not a champ, he sat down with SHAK Wrestling to hype up the forthcoming show in order to get a few more eyes on the product.

Fortunately, when such an expansive interview happens, reporters get to ask about more than just the Rumble, and in this particular conversation, the topic of The Shield's third member, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), came up. While the Head of the Table didn't get too deep into his current relationship with Moxley, Reigns did muse about his former faction mate, even if it doesn't seem like they've stayed in particularly close contact over the years.

“It’s been a while. I haven’t talked to him in a bit,” Reigns noted via Ringside News. “There’s so many stories I could tell you; I’m trying to think of the kookiest one because he has a bunch of them. But the one thing about Mox is you can’t GPS him, you know what I mean? You can’t be like, ‘Oh, he’s right here, don’t worry.’ We had no clue where he was, but we always knew he would be there.

“He scared us a couple times. They’d be playing The Shield music, and I’d be looking at Seth [Rollins] like, ‘Uh, you know where the fox is?’ And well, the fox is gonna fox. But literally every time it was time to take that step down those stairs, he was always there. We’d be walking through an airport, and he’d just disappear. Then, out of nowhere, he’d pop up with a bagel and a coffee, half a croissant in his mouth. I hope he’s a little more predictable now, you know, for his wife and child’s sake.”

Famously anti-cell phone, Reigns' story does ring true for the man formerly known as the “Lunatic Fringe” to the point where he has stated he often worries his family due to their inability to get ahold of him. With that being said, the fact that Reigns was willing to talk about Moxley is nice, as he could easily have sidestepped the question to focus on the more WWE-approved task at hand.

For better or worse, the three members of The Shield are forever connected due to their incredibly hot angle from a decade ago, and considering both Seth Rollins and Moxley have celebrated their fellow faction members unprompted along the way, it's clear there are no hard feelings behind the scenes. Now, if Moxley can just get a little better at answering the proverbial phone, maybe they could form a group chat and stay better connected.