When Samantha Irvin formally announced the end of her run in the WWE Universe, fans the world over wondered what happened. Did her contract expire? Or was she let go like oh so many other performers before her?

Well, as it turns out, Irvin was firmly behind her exit, to an extent most fans might not have even expected.

Taking to social media to address fan comments on her Instagram post, Irvin openly discussed her exit from the promotion, letting it be known that she quit because she just doesn't like announcing.

“I don’t like announcing. I’m serious!” Irvin told fans. “Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer.”

Wait what? One of the best announcers WWE has had in years didn't even like the job? But wait, there was more, as Irvin also addressed Ricochet's decision to leave, which came down to his own underutilization by the promotion.

“Thank you so much, I love WWE and I’m so proud and honored I got to share all the moments with fellow fans much love! Also, they wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don't know why everyone pretending he was always in great positions at WWE.

When another fan pointed out that Ricochet was the reason she left, Irvin agreed, though not for the reason some fans might have expected.

“My husband is a millionaire,” Irvin noted, “So yes, I don't have to do a job I don't like anymore.”

Goodness, gracious, on a day where her husband – technically fiancé – is wrestling his second match in as many days on AEW Collision, it's safe to say the WWE Universe and the IWC as a whole will once again be talking about Irvin, with many of her former fans now turning on the announcer on social media. Fortunately, if she wants to get into management, she already has the perfect act to join, as Ricochet could use a commanding manager to really put his character over the top, especially one who knows a thing or two about drawing headlines.