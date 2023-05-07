A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a massive win over Omos at Backlash, Seth Rollins was riding high. He had almost 18,000 fans cheering him on, was able to outsmart Omos and MVP with his innovative Super Stomp off the top rope, and, with his night over, “The Visionary” was ready to party up and down the island of Puerto Rico, as he detailed to Megan Morant in a WWE digital exclusive.

“Megan, my hands are off the wheel, and I’m just along for the ride,” Rollins said. “I don’t really know any other way to describe it, all I’m saying is, I think I’m going to have to take up residence here on the island, because I’m having a great time. I get why people come here and never leave now, I totally understand it. Let me tell you something about that giant, he proved how big he is out there tonight because he took the biggest stomp of all time to put him to bed, eat your heart out Joel Embiid, eat your heart out, Draymond Green, you cannot imitate. Very flattering, but I’m still the best, baby.”

Whoa, taking shots at Joel Embiid and Draymond Green for their less effective stomps – even if they probably weren’t intentional? Jeez, Rollins really is feeling himself after this particular outing. Then again, if you can’t celebrate after securing a win over Omos, who stands a full foot taller and weighs almost 200 pounds heavier, when can you? Enjoy your night in Puerto Rico, Seth Rollins; it looks like you might have a tournament to prepare for in the not-too-distant future.