With the second RAW post the Royal Rumble officially over, it’s hard to look at any faction as having a better night within the WWE Universe than Judgement Day.

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley secured a match with Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber“Premium Live Event,” Damian Priest punched his ticket to the forthcoming “PLE’s” signature event in an elimination match with Angelo Dawkins, and as for Dominic Mysterio? Well, well, he was there too, which is always nice. Sitting down with Byron Saxton after the show, Judgment Day had a ton to say about their very good night on RAW.

“Look, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve beaten down Edge, but I will do it again, and again, and again,” Balor said. “And Dom just had Rhea on FaceTime while she was busy doing her WrestleMania media, and she’s very excited to beat down Beth, right Dom?”

“She was very excited,” Dom said.

Turning his attention to Priest, Saxton asked the “Punishment of the Judgement Day” about securing a spot in the Elimination Chamber via a clean win over Dawkins in a qualifier match on RAW. Unsurprisingly, Priest was feeling pretty good about himself.

“Tonight, I reminded Dawkins, h*ll, I reminded everyone who the h*ll I am, Priest said. First name Damian, last name Priest. All rise. Come Elimination Chamber, I will once again rule as United States Champion.”

Can Priest go the distance and take the United States Title off of Austin Theory in Montreal, Quebec, Canada? Or will he pull a poor hand in the Elimination Chamber and have to watch on as Judgement Day remain championship-less for at least one month more until Rhea Ripley’s big match at Mania? Fans will find out soon enough.