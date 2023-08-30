After securing a roll-up victory on Bronson Reed in the middle of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa was feeling good.

Sure, he's not quite where he wants to be just yet, as this marked his first televised win since all the way back in June, but as Byron Saxton reminded the “Blackheart” on RAW TALK, it must be nice to remind the world of what he can do, right?

“Remind the world?” Tommaso Ciampa asked angrily. “Last week, not only did I say I'm not here to play games, that I'm gonna take over the game. But I mentioned Intercontinental Champion Gunther; I mentioned Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion. And I'm not living in any fairytale land; I am a realist. I get it, these last ten weeks, they haven't quite gone my way, and I'm not gonna make an excuse. But what I'm gonna tell you is that every single day I am feeling more and more like myself. And I proved it tonight by taking out ‘Big' Bronson Reed. It is time I right my wrongs. The Miz, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, you pick um; line um up, you pick um. I fear no man. Remind the world. Remind the world. Remind the world. Remind the world. Believe it! Believe it! I believe it. Doubt me; I love to prove you wrong.”

Can Ciampa parlay this victory into even more success in the future? Potentially so, but that's only if Reed is truly done with him, which might now be the case. Taking to Twitter after the match, Reed lamented his roll-up loss, comparing his plight to Al Pachino in Jack and Jill. Rubber match, anyone?