Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When the news broke of WWE and UFC’s merger, Triple H opened Monday Night Raw with a message to fans. With new rumors, some involving Triple H himself, the WWE legend has similar plans for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown.

Triple H will be on SmackDown to address the WWE universe, the company announced. There is no word on exactly what HHH plans to speak about.

On Raw, HHH told the fans that the, “WWE wasn’t going anywhere.” That came after the WWE announced its sale to Endeavor, which will merge the company with the UFC. With that message in place, HHH made it clear that the WWE as a whole would still continue as advertised.

However, the inner workings of the WWE product may be changing. With Vince McMahon returning to the company, he is planning to re-take over the head creative role, via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. In that situation, HHH would be demoted from his current role.

Triple H could announce the actual structure of creative and what his role will truly be. Furthermore, he could give more details on what McMahon has planned moving forward. After McMahon left in July, many fans were shocked to see him back by January. HHH has an opportunity to clear up some of the questions involving McMahon’s present and future.

Ultimately, only Triple H can answer the questions surrounding WWE right now. The WWE should be celebrating WrestleMania 39 right now. However, HHH is doing PR promos. Fans will at least hope to get a bit more clarity from Triple H’s on WWE’s future this upcoming SmackDown.