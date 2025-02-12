Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have ended their criminal investigation into Vince McMahon, the former WWE chairman, despite a judicial ruling that probable cause existed to believe he engaged in illegal conduct, per NYPost. McMahon’s attorney, Robert W. Allen, confirmed that the probe has officially closed with no charges filed.

Expand Tweet

“This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago,” Allen told The New York Post. “We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges.”

The case centered around allegations that McMahon attempted to hide settlements related to sexual misconduct claims involving two former WWE employees. A grand jury had reviewed whether McMahon unlawfully concealed these allegations, with reports indicating he paid $10.5 million in settlements. Despite federal Judge Valerie Caproni’s ruling in June 2024 that there was probable cause to believe McMahon and a former lawyer had broken the law, the government ultimately dropped the case.

Legal Battles Continue Amid SEC Settlement

The decision to abandon criminal proceedings came despite significant findings that McMahon and his legal team engaged in deceptive practices. Caproni’s ruling cited evidence that McMahon circumvented WWE’s internal controls, created false records, and misled auditors. Further revelations from the appeals court indicated that McMahon’s former lawyer instructed him to use text messages instead of email to discuss settlements, aiming to prevent WWE from discovering the agreements.

While the criminal probe has ended, McMahon remains embroiled in legal issues. In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Although the case was paused mid-year for federal investigators to gather information, it resumed in December 2024 and remains active.

McMahon also resolved charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10, agreeing to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimbursing WWE $1.33 million. The SEC found that he had violated the Securities Exchange Act by failing to disclose the settlements.

Despite a judicial panel affirming that McMahon’s conversations with his attorneys were not protected by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors chose to close the case sometime between September 18 and January 10, when the SEC settlement was announced. The timing of the resolution, occurring in the final days of the Biden administration, raises questions about the factors influencing the decision to forgo criminal charges.