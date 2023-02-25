Though Nikki Bella’s been on a bit of a rampage against WWE over the past few months, criticizing how the company wanted to use her and her sister at RAW XXX and how female wrestlers have been treated by the promotion’s fans, that doesn’t mean the “Fearless” one has lost her love or appreciation for professional wrestling. Far from it, in fact, as Bella actually remains an active fan of professional wrestling – mostly female professional wrestling – and even thinks about getting back in the ring from time to time, as she discussed with Renee Paquette on The Sessions.

“I miss it a lot,” Bella said via Fightful. “Every time I go do cardio and I put on my music, I’m thinking of storylines and cutting promos. We were playing flag football this week and I’m cutting promos. I have so much fun with it. I miss it. I miss it so much. I watch every now and then, and it’s only the women’s stuff. I’ll watch certain matches and I’m like, ‘that would be so fun to be a part of’ or when I hear them cutting promos. What the women are doing there is great, that’s why they need more opportunities. When I was on SmackDown, every storyline that I did had nothing to do with the championship, and we had great stories. I wish I could be back. I would love to go back and do things. It’s just different when you’re a mom.”

Could The Bellas actually take the ring once more, either in WWE or elsewhere? Will they pursue other opportunities when their legacy deals with WWE come to an end, be that with AEW or elsewhere, or will they instead stay in their current lane, which features all sorts of reality television opportunities and lucrative appearances? Either way, it’s possible the 2022 Royal Rumble wasn’t the last time fans will see Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, or Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in a wrestling ring after all.

Nikki Bella explains how she earned her fearless WWE nickname.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elsewhere in her interview with Paquette, Bella was asked about how she came up with her “Fearless” moniker and let it be known that to her, it was all a matter of self-determination.

“In the beginning, it was hard,” Bella said via Fightful. “Then, I was like, ‘you can woman up and you can make this something.’ I remember one day looking at my ex and going, ‘I’m going to war. I’m gonna pack up, I’m gonna suit up, and I’m gonna go in there and win this thing.’ I just got this fire and I think that’s what helped create Fearless Nikki. Whether it was filming a scene or just walking in to go to catering, I was like, ‘I’m going to own the place, not be affected, and if I give myself this energy and this feeling, I’ll be unbothered. I’ll live rent free in everyone’s head and I’m going to do my thing.’ It helped me and it helped me conquer a lot. I took that fire and rose up like a phoenix.”

“Not that I was, ‘no more Mrs. nice girl’ because I was still kind to people. I was like, ‘I’m done being passive in that way.’ When we were at FCW and no cameras around, we were doing kick-a** matches. When I came up on the road, it was, ‘can’t do this, can’t do that, go out there, let them throw you around, make sure to pull hair and slap.’ I listened. I listened all the time, and I should have fought for myself. I should have fought on everything that I learned as an athlete and professional wrestler, and I should have showcased, and I didn’t. When that fire came about, I was like, ‘no one is telling me no anymore. They don’t want to do my move that I just learned or this sequence that I think looks bada**, they don’t want to treat me like I’m a powerful woman? Well then, get in line, I’ll fight someone else tonight. We’re going to go out there and do it.’ I feel like with that fire and just going out there, it created a whole different person that I wish I was, but I had to learn, and now I take that into what I do now. The whole ‘apologize later’ is such a good thing to go into because it lets you be you and what you have in here. It took me to get all that fire to finally go out there and be that person.”

You have to give it to Bella, she really leaned into that character and parlayed it into some of the best moments of her career. While some fans may not like her, which Bella has addressed at length, being fearless is all about being yourself even when others don’t approve.