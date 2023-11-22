Though he has yet to see the Von Erich's biopic, Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that he is cautiously optimistic about The Iron Claw.

As the world prepares for the debut of The Iron Claw, a movie that has the potential to be the best film about wrestling since Darron Aronofsky tackled the sport with Mickey Rourke in his cinematic masterpiece The Wrestler, fans of the squared circle have begun to wonder how the story of the legendary Von Erich family will be put to tape.

Will director Sean Durkin be able to capture the tragedy of the tale, with Zac Efron playing the lone surviving brother, Kevin Von Erich, or will things get watered down, or worse, crafted into something empowering a la a Rocky Balboa picture to play up the “getting strong now” aesthetic fans flock to fighting films to feel?

Discussing the film in an interview with Greg & The Morning Buzz to help promote Survivor Series in Chicago, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked if WWE has any involvement in the film, to which he said no, he actually hasn't even seen it yet due to conflicts in scheduling. Still, Levesque hopes that the movie is done well, which he's heard it is, as he loves to see wrestling portrayed in a positive light.

“We did not. They came to us recently, looking to do some promotion with us, and they were trying to screen it for us a few weeks ago and we had an international tour going on and a PLE in Saudi, we couldn't make it work,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque said via Fightful. “I'm excited to see it. I've heard it's very good. I listen to Michael Hayes complain to me all the time about how they made a movie with him in it, and he never signed off on it or agreed to be in the movie. That's his point of view. It's an amazing moment in the industry, that whole thing, and the fascination of it. For me, I hope they don't dwell… there is so much positive in our business in so many ways, and yet, a lot of times, no different than anything else in life, people to want to focus on negative moments. It's a tragedy, the family. I just hope that it's done well. I heard it is. I heard it's done in a way that is not negative, not a downer, but just tells you about the perils of that stuff. If it's done in that manner, I think it's great. If it's just a sensationalized hatchet job on a tragedy in a family that could have been surrounding a lot of different businesses, I hope it's not that.”

Will Levesque like The Iron Claw? Only time will tell, but based on his insightful response, let's hope he actually shares his opinion at some point in the future, as it will be fascinating to read.

Kevin Von Erich gives his initial thoughts on The Iron Claw.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to discuss The Iron Claw and everything that went into getting the Von Erich story onto the screen, Kevin Von Erich explained his initial apprehension with the idea before explaining just how happy he is with the final product.

“I talked to the director … I loved my dad and my brothers loved my dad too, so I was kind of worried about it. I know when you look on YouTube and see some of the things wrestlers are saying that are not accurate, I was thinking where are they getting all this information from? He told me that ‘everything that was in the movie was either something I heard you say or read that you said.’ I think it’s really gonna be a good thing and I’m hoping that people from this movie, people are going to take the fact that life is hard, but we’re men and we have to be hard … I’m not the only one, a lot of people have lived tough lives,” Kevin Von Erich said via 411 Mania.

“It’s something different, I’ll tell you that… it’s strange. To look up there and see someone looking like me, dressed like me and going through the same situations I went through, it’s kind of surreal. They came out to San Antonio and played it for the family, but I’ve had a lot of concussions, and my ears ring, and I missed a lot of the audio. I’m gonna watch it again tonight, and they’re gonna turn it up a little louder for me. The movie is awesome, and I really think this people did a great job.”

Does Von Erich have a financial incentive to say nice things about The Iron Claw? Maybe yes, maybe no, but frankly, his positive initial review should get fans excited about the project, as there are just so few legitimately good wrestling movies out there, especially ones produced by a studio like A24.