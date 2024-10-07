It looks like the WWE's Kevin Owens has snapped and turned heel on Cody Rhodes after his Bad Blood team up with Roman Reigns.

After the latest PLE, fans captured a confrontation between Owens and Rhodes. They are talking outside of the latter's tour bus, which quickly turns hostile.

Eventually, Owens begins beating down Rhodes, who cowers and begins covering himself. This resulted in audible gasp from fans outside the arena. WWE officials eventually rushed to the scene to save Rhodes.

The WWE did not broadcast this moment and allowed it to naturally go viral. Most would expect this to occur on the following episode of SmackDown. Paul “Triple H” Levesque weighed in on X, formally Twitter.

“We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally,” his post read.

The heel turn from Owens has been a long time coming. Tensions began rising when Rhodes was assisted by Reigns to defeat Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.m Reigns is the same person the Prizefighter helped Rhodes take down for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

At Bash in Berlin, Rhodes gave Owens a shot at his championship, ultimately retaining. This continued Kevin Owens' spiral, which has culminated with the heel turn. Expect his feud with Rhodes to get even more intense as the road to Crown Jewel and Survivor Series begins.

Fans will have to see where the post-Bad Blood moment goes. Rhodes and Owens could be heading for another match for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the coming months.

Cody Rhodes' relationship with Kevin Owens

Since turning face in 2022, Kevin Owens has assisted Cody Rhodes in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 39, the match Reigns retained the championship, Owens and his tag team partner Sami Zayn came in to take out Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Owens has been entrenched in storylines with the Bloodline since Reigns returned in 2020. He faced Reigns several times for the championship, losing every time. Eventually, Owens and Zayn defeated the Usos for the Tag Team Championships, ending their record-breaking run.

After WrestleMania XL, Owens and Randy Orton began helping Rhodes against the new Bloodline. The new Bloodline is led by Sikoa and also features Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Rhodes, Owens, and Orton took on the team of Sikoa, Tonga, and Fatu at Money in the Bank, resulting in the SummerSlam championship match. This would be the last time Owens teamed with Rhodes before his heel turn.

At Bad Blood, Rhodes and Reigns controversially teamed. They previously feuded for several years over the title Rhodes now holds around his waist. They took on the duo of Sikoa and Fatu, winning the match.

After it ended, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned. He has not been seen on WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania XL in April. This sets him up on a collision course with Rhodes for the championship.