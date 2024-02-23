While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn't heading to Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber, he didn't leave fans down under high and dry heading into the second main roster Premium Live Event of 2024 high and dry either, opting to cut a promo preemptively talking trash on Cody Rhodes and his “girlfriend” Seth Rollins ahead of their appearances on The Grayson Waller Effect.
A stale insult from a bygone era? You bet; much like, well, basically everything Johnson has done since returning to WWE last month, his act has been firmly stuck in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when calling people sissies and making fun of fans for being fat was the peak of Vince McMahon's comedic genius. Still, just because there's been a disconnect between his tactics and what modern wrestling fans expect from a well-crafted promo doesn't mean current performers have to simply accept Rocky's old man rambling due to his pedigree, with Rollins firing back at “The Great One” for being stuck in the past when he's trying to progress into the future.
“Yeah, he's gonna open his mouth, run his mouth, say the same old crap he's been saying for the last two decades because he can't come up with any new material. Bottom line is, he is an afterthought. This is our story, our era. We've built the last decade of WWE, this Elimination Chamber show, this WrestleMania will be the biggest ever; we built it without him. He's been off doing his own thing, and I'm not taking anything away from him; he laid the groundwork for it, but we built it, man. We built the wall, we built the roof, we've got this sorted. He can come in and have a little tea, but we will shoo him on the way out. Happy to have him, happier to see him go,” Seth Rollins told Mail Sports.
“He is a specimen, he is a specimen. But he hasn't had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, a tag team match and a couple of appearances here and there. I'm on a different level right now. I am in my prime. I am operating at a level so high above any level he's ever operated at. He couldn't lace my boots in the best years of his career, let alone now. I'm just saying.”
On paper, The Rock is in very rarified air as a member of the WWE Universe, a man capable of returning after a decade away and immediately main-eventing WrestleMania without so much as a warm-up match to get his in-ring stuff cookin'. In reality, however, Johnson hasn't wrestled in a decade, is 51 years old, and might not even make it through a match, no matter how perfectly planned it is, without suffering an injury. All things considered, Rollins is in a pretty good position to call out “The Great One,” as, to paraphrase CM Punk, tell him when he's telling lies.
Seth Rollins is willing to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.
Elsewhere on his promotional tour for the Elimination Chamber, a show he isn't even booked to wrestle on, Seth Rollins was asked about the elephant in the room, a tag team match with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
While Rollins acknowledged that he isn't the man with the book, he's always down to mix it up with The Bloodline and would happily wrestle either man in whatever match they'd like.
“I mean, I don't know how the cards are going to fall. You know, I don't know which way the chips are going to go. I'm open to doing whatever is going to be the best, right?” Seth Rollins asked via Fightful. “Whatever is going to be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don't care. I don't care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we'll see how this thing plays out, man. There's tons of different ways it could go, and I'm stoked to see what the ride's going to look like. It's a fun ride leading into a WWE Elimination Chamber.”
Whoa, should The Rock challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship instead of some thrown-together tag team match with no “real” stakes? I mean, that would certainly make for an interesting outing, but in the end, any match featuring the duo should make for a money main event, even if they're playing wingmen to Reigns and Rhodes, respectively.